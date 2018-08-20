'Sun shining day': Heather Locklear shares upbeat message in first Instagram since arrest and hospitalization

It’s been a turbulent few months for Heather Locklear, but the actress exuded positivity in a new Instagram post — her first since she was arrested for battery and hospitalized for a suspected overdose in June.

Locklear, who turns 57 next month, marked her return to social media with an adorable photo of her dog wearing sunglasses. The caption: “Sun shining day.”





The playful message is the first Instagram Locklear has posted since April 13. On June 16, the former Melrose Place star was hospitalized after her mother called police claiming that Locklear was threatening to kill herself. The 911 operator who took the call described Locklear as “agitated and violent.”

Just days later, Locklear was arrested and charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery on emergency personnel who responded to a separate 911 call to her home.

“She kicked one of our deputies, and she also kicked an EMT who tried to evaluate her medical status,” a spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told Yahoo Entertainment following the incident. “She is in the process of posting bail at this time.”

Locklear spent 12 hours in custody before returning home, where the following afternoon police were again called following reports of a suspected overdose. The actress was subsequently hospitalized.

The June events weren’t her only brush with the law this year. In February, she was charged with a felony count of domestic violence against boyfriend Chris Heisser and three counts of misdemeanor battery against police officers who responded to her brother’s 911 call that she and Heisser were fighting. Hours later, Heisser was charged with driving under the influence, and has since pleaded guilty.

In addition to the tribute to her dog, Locklear shared this message of self-love posted by Bryiana Dyrdek, the model wife of reality TV star and former skateboarder Rob Dyrdek.

If Locklear is in need of some motivational words, she need only look to the comments underneath her latest Instagram.

“Hope you are feeling better,” wrote a supporter. “Hang in there. You are unique and special and your acting craft brings much pleasure and smiles. Be strong, lovely Heather.”

“You have fans that love and support you!!” another fan added. “Hang in there… you got this!! Wishing you the best and sending good karma your way! We love you!!”

“Be strong Heather!” read another comment. “You have much to live for, and that wee dolly doggie depending on you, as well as family members who love you and need you. Saying a prayer that you will find strength and joy in life once again!”

