Stormy Daniels Drags Donald Trump After He Posted An Old Letter Of Her Denying Affair

Stormy Daniels just got into a heated online exchange with MAGA fans over her hush money scandal involving former president Donald Trump.

The fight between Daniels and MAGA supporters stems from a Truth Social post made by Trump about a letter signed by the former adult film entertainer denying ever having an affair with him.

Donald Trump Posted An Old Letter Showing Stormy Daniels Denying Affair

Mega

On Friday, Daniels came under fire by MAGA supporters after an account on X (formerly Twitter) shared a post from Trump regarding a resurfaced letter that was allegedly signed by her in 2018.

In the letter, Daniels claimed to have never had any kind of sexual affair with the former president. It read, "Over the past few weeks I have been asked countless times to comment on reports of an alleged sexual relationship I had with Donald Trump many, many, many years ago."

She added, "I am not denying this affair because I was paid 'hush money' as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened."

LOOK WHAT WAS JUST FOUND! WILL THE FAKE NEWS REPORT IT? Donald Trump Truth Social 10:48 AM EST 04/10/24 pic.twitter.com/ZFQNBvPcSy — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 10, 2024

However, although the letter recently resurfaced, Daniels has since stated that she was forced to sign the document and that it's partly the reason why she came forward to speak out against the former president.

According to AP, Daniels "said her denials were due to a non-disclosure agreement and that she signed the statement because parties involved 'made it sound like I had no choice."

Stormy Daniels Drags Donald Trump And His MAGA Supporters

MEGA

Over on X, the former adult film star, known for clapping back, had a lot to say to Trump's fans, who were insulting her in defense of the Republican presidential hopeful.

A MAGA fan wrote, "Sad day when fools believe a stripper before they believe the president. Keep sucking up the lies," and in response, Daniels said, "Sad day when a stripper is more honest than the (former, impeached, indicted) president..."

When a second Trump fan called her "a whore who's on her 4th marriage," Daniels replied, "Sounds like I have the credentials to run for president...my current spouse is even a 'nude model.' Does it still count if I didn't buy him a green card or big 'kidneys'?"

In another tweet, Daniels addressed Trump's decision to sell Bibles before the Easter holidays.

A MAGA supporter wrote, "Stormy Daniels is a parasite that would sell anything for a dollar," and Daniels responded, saying, "Not true. I wouldn't sell Bibles."

The 45-year-old's response to her MAGA critics does not come as a surprise, as she has a tendency to spar with Trump fans whenever they mention her name.

Stormy Daniels Likens Donald Trump's Supporters To 'Suicide Bombers'

During a recent appearance on "The View," Danielstalke about how she has once again become the target of MAGA supporters as Trump's hush money trial draws near.

The adult film star had previously faced a similar attack in 2018 when her alleged relationship with Trump first came to light. At the time, Daniels received messages about her being "a gold digger" and other terms "mostly associated with my job."

While speaking on the talk show, she claimed that the harassment and threats from the MAGA crowd have now worsened this time around.

Daniels stated that the former president's supporters are "more vicious," adding that it was due to them being "encouraged." However, she did not directly reference Trump as the instigator.

She added, "They're more like suicide bombers this time around, where they honestly, truly believe that they are being patriotic and that I am the devil."

MAGA Supporters Allegedly Harass Stormy Daniels With Their Real Numbers

While on "The View," Daniels also joked about the lack of tact from her MAGA harassers, claiming that some even send her messages with their real numbers.

"I've had people text me from their actual phone number," Daniels stated. "And I'm just like, of course, you're a Trump supporter because you're not even good at being bad!"

Speaking on the upcoming trial, Daniels noted she feels weird about being embroiled in the situation again like it was a "time-warped" event.

She added, "And the sad part about it is, or the tricky part, is that I had started to do really well, things had gotten quiet. I had moved, you know, my daughter was able to go back to school and things like that. And then suddenly the indictment happens and all of this stuff. So it was like, 2018 all over again."