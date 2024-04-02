Steve-O Says He Asked Bill Maher Not to Smoke During Interview Due to His 16 Years of Sobriety, Claims Maher Refused and Called It a ‘Dealbreaker’

Steve-O said on a recent episode of his “Wild Ride!” podcast that he had to turn down a request to appear on Bill Maher’s podcast because Maher allegedly refused not to smoke pot during the interview. “Jackass” alum Steve-O is 16 years sober. Maher is often seen smoking marijuana during his “Club Random” podcast interviews.

“I’m a clean and sober guy. It’s very important that I maintain my sobriety, it’s approaching 16 years,” Steve-O said on his own podcast. “I am about to be sweet 16. Really, there’s nothing I value more than my sobriety. There’s nothing more that I protect than my recovery. I found it kind of upsetting when the Bill Maher podcast reached out and he smokes pot the whole time while he interviews people. I said I’d happily go on there, but while I’m on, out of respect for my sobriety, could he refrain from smoking pot. He said no and that’s a dealbreaker.”

Steve-O appeared shocked that Maher would not forgo smoking marijuana for one interview, especially because Steve-O had appeared on other podcasts where the host was a marijuana enthusiast but agreed to respect his sobriety.

“Mike Tyson’s podcast is called ‘Hotboxin,'” Steve-O said. “Be real! All of these prolific potheads, I’ve been on their shows and it wasn’t so important to them to blow marijuana smoke in my face, but for Bill Maher it was a dealbreaker.”

As Steve-O’s story gained traction on social media platforms like X, some users pointed out that Maher had in fact respected his guest’s boundaries for marijuana in the past. During Sheryl Crow’s appearance on “Club Random,” Maher told her: “That’s when I need a joint … but I’d never light one up in front of you.” He refrained from smoking in front of her.

Maher recently announced the launch of Club Random Studios, a podcast network and entertainment hub aiming to champion “authenticity from unfiltered celebrity voices.” Besides Maher’s own “Club Random,” the network’s first show is “The Sage Steele Show,” hosted by Sage Steele. The network will partner with NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett for his new podcast, “KG Certified,” while Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan will get his own podcast as well. Limp Bizkit singer Fred Durst will host a show about UFOs and conspiracy theories.

