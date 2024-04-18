Stephen Colbert Smacks Trump With Bold Defense Of 'My Friend' Jimmy Kimmel

Stephen Colbert defended Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday after Donald Trump fired off a lengthy and wildly inaccurate rant about the late-night host.

Trump attacked “stupid Jimmy Kimmel” for making a joke about him during the Oscars more than a month ago, then proceeded to confuse Kimmel with actor Al Pacino.

“That’s right,” Colbert said. “In the middle of a presidential campaign and countless federal indictments, he’s obsessed with the Academy Awards from five weeks ago.”

Colbert modified an insult from the Academy Awards just for the former president.

“You keep my friend Jimmy Kimmel’s name out of your weird little wet mouth, OK?” Colbert said.

That’s a reference to the 2022 broadcast, when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith after yelling “Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth.”

Colbert also offered an Oscars-style award just for Trump.

Check it out in his Wednesday night monologue: