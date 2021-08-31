Stephen Amell explains what really happened during 'shameful' flight incident with wife

Stephen Amell opened up about what happened in June when he was kicked off a flight for supposedly arguing with his wife. On Tuesday's episode of the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, the Arrow star said he's "deeply ashamed" over his behavior, clarifying that Cassandra Jean Amell had nothing to do with his outburst.

"I had too many drinks and I had too many drinks in a public place," the 40-year-old began. "I was pissed off about something else that had nothing to do with Cass, my wife, and I picked a fight. I picked a fight because I wanted to be loud and upset. And it was a fight, it was not an argument."

Stephen was traveling on a Delta flight from Austin to L.A., but was asked to deplane before takeoff. The Heels star remembers "being loud" and "probably dropping a few f-bombs" while he had noise canceling headphones on.The actor previously stated on social media he and Cassandra "got into an argument," but that he wasn't "forcibly removed." However, his wife was upset at the way he phrased the statement.

Stephen Amell, here with Cassandra Jean on Aug. 10, reveals where he and his wife stand today after he got kicked off a flight. (Photo: FilmMagic)

"In order to have an argument, two people have to be talking. My wife said one thing the entire time, which was, 'If you don't lower your voice, they're going to ask you to get off the plane,'" Stephen continued. "I can't even remember what I was upset about... It clearly wasn't important, I was just upset and wanted to be upset."

"I refereed to it as an argument... and it wasn't," he clarified again. "This is 100 percent my fault. I feel I went the better part of 10 years without being an asshole in public — I was an asshole in public."

Stephen said Cassandra was "super pissed" about the ordeal and got "even more pissed when I said argument instead of 'pick a fight.'"

"The whole thing sucks," he added. "It's really, really shameful and it makes you kind of look in the mirror."

Story continues

The actor admitted to not being able to handle his alcohol "on occasion." He said he's trying "to make amends" for his behavior, "specifically with my wife."

"It's a work in progress, it's not the best," he said of where they stand today. "You can work through things, but that doesn't mean it didn't happen."

Stephen said he had a heads up TMZ was going to run a story about the incident.

"Can I just f*** up in peace, please?" he added.