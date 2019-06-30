“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” star says racial profiling got him kicked off flight

Actor Riz Ahmed, who played pilot Bhodi Rook in 2016’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” says racial profiling got him removed from a flight last year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ahmed shared his story during a summit held by talent group Creative Artists Agency last week, saying Homeland Security blocked him from boarding a Chicago-bound flight and forcing him to miss a scheduled appearance in April for a Star Wars Celebration.

“[Hasan Minhaj] can win a Peabody, I can win an Emmy, Ibtihaj Muhammad can go to the Olympics, but some of these obstacles are systemic, and we can’t really face them alone, we need your help,” he told the audience.

“I’m basically here to ask for your help, because it’s really scary to be a Muslim right now, super scary. I’ve often wondered, is this going to be the year when they round us up, if this is going to be the year they put Trump’s registry into action. If this is going to be the year they ship us all off.”

President Trump endorsed a registry, or outright ban, of Muslim immigrants after being asked about the notion during his 2016 campaign, but later denied that he was considering it.

Ahmed is an Emmy winner for his role in the HBO limited series “The Night Of.” The actor’s post-“Star Wars” role include Sony’s blockbuster “Venom.” Next up for the actor is film projects “The Sound of Metal” and “Mughal Mowgli.”

