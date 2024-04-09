‘Star Wars’ Filmmaker Kathleen Kennedy Sells Malibu Beach House to Prominent Video Game Exec

Eight months after it first popped up for sale with an impressive $18.5 million ask, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and her producer husband Frank Marshall have officially handed over the keys to their longtime Malibu getaway.

The new owner is digital media and technology veteran Tim O’Brien, chief revenue officer and board member of the interactive entertainment company and mobile games publisher Scopely, who paid roughly $6 million less than the couple originally wanted. But it’s still around $3 million more than the Oscar-nominated filmmakers—collectively known for blockbuster hits such as E.T., Indiana Jones and the Star Wars franchise—doled out for the place nine years ago, back in spring 2015.

Perched atop a gated 2.2-acre promontory in the exclusive Carbon Mesa enclave, at the end of a secluded cul-de-sac high above La Costa Beach, the modern gray-hued structure was built in the mid-1990s. Renovated in the years since, the single-story home includes four bedrooms and an equal number of baths filtered across nearly 4,000 square feet of living space adorned throughout with wide-plank hardwood floors, high ceilings and walls of glass providing sweeping coastal vistas.

Among the highlights: an expansive great room holding a living area resting beneath a vaulted wood-beam ceiling, and sporting a decorative fireplace, seated bar and Fleetwood sliding glass doors spilling outside. The formal dining room opens to a garden, while a gourmet kitchen is outfitted with an eat-in island, top-tier stainless appliances and a cozy fireside breakfast nook.

Elsewhere is a spacious primary bedroom suite that comes complete with a fireside sitting area, private patio, large walk-in closet, and luxe bath equipped with dual vanities, a spa tub and glass-encased shower; and outdoors, the leafy grounds host an infinity pool and spa, a built-in barbecue, custom fire-pit, several lounging areas and an al fresco shower. There’s also a detached two-car garage and an additional gated entrance for guests or services, plus deeded rights to the La Costa Beach & Tennis Club.

In addition to their recently sold Malibu property, Kennedy and Marshall also still maintain a permanent residence in the Sullivan Canyon area of Los Angeles that was previously owned by Bea Arthur.

