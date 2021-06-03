Sophie Turner Celebrates Pride Month: ‘Time Isn’t Straight and Neither Am I’

Sophie Turner literally said “Bi Pride!”

On June 2, the Game of Thrones star posted to her Instagram Stories in celebration of Pride Month and the LGBTQ+ community. “It’s mothafuckin #pride month babaaaayyyyyy,” the post reads. It also featured multiple Pride stickers including “Bi Pride,” “Gay Pride,” “Move, I’m gay,” and my personal favorite, “Time isn’t straight and neither am I.”

Instagram/@SophieT

Many fans were excited to see what they believe to be Turner’s coming-out moment. “Did sophie turner just come out via unhinged Instagram story,” one user asked. “Queen.”

“SOPHIE TURNER CONFIRMED BI??? HAPPY PRIDE I LOVE IT,” another user tweeted, while a similarly stoked account wrote, “SOPHIE TURNER SAID I RESPECT THE STRAIGHT COMMUNITY BUT IT AINT ME.”

One user lamented that whether or not Turner is bi, she’s currently in a very loving relationship with her husband Joe Jonas, with whom she shares a daughter. As we all know, being in a relationship with someone of the opposite gender does not make someone any less bisexual or pansexual. Still, that doesn’t mean fans can’t be jealous!

“You’re telling me Sophie Turner is bi and she married Joe Jonas instead of me??????” that user wrote.

One thing is for sure, Sophie Turner is clearly living her best life right now. The actor, who recently showed off her new bangs for the summer, was just cast in the HBO Max true-crime series The Staircase.

According to Deadline, Turner will be featured in the eight-part drama alongside Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Juliette Binoche, Rosemarie DeWitt, and Parker Posey. The series is based on the docuseries of the same name, which followed the investigation and trial of Michael Peterson (Firth), who was accused of murdering his wife Kathleen (Collette) in 2001. Though the novelist reported that Kathleen fell down the stairs of their North Carolina home, a medical examiner determined that she was bludgeoned, poking holes in his story.

Turner will be taking on the role of one of Peterson’s adopted daughters, Margaret Ratliff, in her return to HBO.

