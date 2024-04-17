“Sons Of Anarchy” Creator Kurt Sutter Just Revealed That He Originally Wanted Dr. Dre To Play A Pretty Prominent Character In The Show

“I had gotten close to getting a couple of big jobs and being a director’s choice, but then the studios didn’t feel like I was big enough name recognition to bank whatever budget it was on my back, and so I got really, really frustrated,” Charlie recalled in the 2022 podcast episode. “I was really serious about trying to pursue writing. I think I literally had, like, call it nine months of money before I was going to have to sell my house, and everything was going to go wrong, so I took six months of that and wrote a script.”

“By the grace of god, I ended up selling it, and then was feeling great and had this sort of moment of transition where I was starting to get taken seriously,” he continued. “I had basically four months of scripts neglected, sitting on my desk, and I thought: ‘Let me see how I feel, I’ll read a couple,’ and Sons of Anarchy had just come in, and it was the thinnest because it was the only TV script.”

“I just sort of felt like I desperately want to do this, and I had an intuition of the promise that that experience held,” Charlie explained. “I transitioned immediately from not knowing if I want to go back to acting to I have to get this.”

Echoing what Kurt said, Charlie added: “Kurt had seen Green Street Hooligans and had me as a sort of general idea in the back of his mind when he started writing, then by the time he was casting six months later, he had kind of forgotten that. They went through a couple of rounds of reading people, but he wasn’t finding what he wanted and had a moment like: ‘Ah, what about that kid from that movie, I was thinking about him to begin with.’ And so he had asked me, two or three weeks had gone by when I was trying to finish the script and saying: ‘Listen, I’m not doing anything until I finish this thing…,’ so I knew I had a very, very small amount of time to get myself back in the game on this.”