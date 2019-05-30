Sonja Morgan drunkenly collapses after fighting with other 'Housewives'

On Wednesday night’s Real Housewives of New York, Sonja Morgan collapsed after drunkenly picking fights with both Luann De Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel. She even went as far as to tell Bethenny that she’s “not hot” and that she would “knock her out.”

Before Sonja had the chance to knock Bethenny out, she knocked herself right off the table and collapsed onto the floor while the rest of the Housewives clamored around her.

Before collapsing, Sonja also fought with Luann De Lesseps.

“Get off your high horse,” Sonja taunted.

After some more back and forth, Luann stormed out and exclaimed that she wouldn’t speak to Sonja while she’s drinking.

During a confessional, Luann even wondered if Sonja had consumed something other than alcohol.

“And I'm the crazy one thinking that Sonja might be on something,” Luann asked. “Maybe it's something other than alcohol here.”

Bethenny went to speak to Luann privately and told her that she shouldn’t insinuate Sonja is on something and believed Sonja was right to be upset about that.

“You shouldn’t be running around saying she’s on something,” Bethenny explained. “Go to her and take her on the side.”

Luann told Bethenny that Sonja was not in the right frame of mind for her to be able to have that conversation with her.

Fans on Twitter mostly sided with Luann.

I mean, I know we’re supposed to hate Luann this season, but Sonja does seem like she’s on something. #RHONY — AL (@MissSchliez) May 30, 2019

I hope Sonja watches this season & sees how wasted & bad she gets when she's drinking & gets help. i'm hoping she wasn't seriously injured when she fell from the table. #RHONY — Jehan (@1stLadyHooligan) May 30, 2019

#RHONY ---- Dang, drunk Sonja & Dorinda just get sloppier & sloppier each season. Yeah --- strive for NEW Lows, Ladies!



(Weird manic behavior - consider Adderall! It's all the rage for weight loss..... so what if you turn sloppy, weird, up/down, slurry 💫💫💫) — Melin 777 🐾 (@Gr8Melin) May 30, 2019

I can't believe it's over already, it was just getting good. Lol, Sonja bites the dust. That woman has problems. #RHONY pic.twitter.com/IXETNoWWGv — Jo (@Jojo_lee2005) May 30, 2019

How Sonja acted at the caberet rehearsal and tree lighting was strange, and for people not to acknowledge it, is just turning a blind eye to someone who may need help. #RHONY — Julie Ann (@MayorOfSnark) May 30, 2019

We hope Sonja was okay, but will have to wait until next week to find out.



The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

