Sofia Richie says 'I do' in the South of France, Lizzo takes a stand against Tenn. drag ban and more celebrity news you missed this weekend

Lionel Richie walks his daughter Sofia Richie down the aisle at her wedding to Elliot Grainge on Saturday. (Photo: Backgrid)

We get it: Your weekends are busy. Consider this a cheat sheet to help bring you up to speed on the entertainment news you might have missed.

Lizzo took a stand against Tennessee's drag ban

The Grammy winner brought out a group of drag entertainers during her The Special Tour stop in Tennessee on Friday night, where she spoke out about the unjust "anti-drag" law. "Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences?" Lizzo told the crowd.

Zendaya wowed Coachella

Zendaya took the stage at Coachella. (Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella)

The Coachella crowd got a surprise when the Euphoria actress took the stage during Labrinth's set to belt out two songs. It marks the former Disney star's first live musical performance in seven years.

Mario and Luigi continued to level up

For the third weekend in a row, The Super Mario Bros. Movie dominated the box office. The Nintendo-centric film took in another $58.23 million to beat out Evil Dead Rise and Guy Ritchie’s the Covenant.

Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko split up

On the very same day that her divorce news broke, the Charmed star posted a cryptic message on Instagram, reading, "The only people who deserve to be in your life are the ones who treat you with love, kindness and respect."

Sofia Richie said "I do"

Sofia Richie marries Elliot Grainge in the South of France. (Photo: Backgrid)

Richie — daughter of singer Lionel Richie, younger sister to Nicole Richie and ex-girlfriend of Scott Disick — celebrated her wedding to Elliot Grainge in France on Saturday.

Simone Biles married Jonathan Owens

The Olympian walked down the aisle with the Houston Texans player, whom she met on Raya in 2020.

Farewell, Dame Edna

Australian comedian Barry Humphries, best known for the acerbic, purple-haired drag character Dame Edna Everage, died Saturday at age 89.

Ryan, Rob and Rudd had a Ted Lasso moment

Is Paul Rudd a good luck charm for sports teams? Months after seeing his beloved Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl (again), the star was on hand to see Wrexham AFC, the Welsh football team owned by actor pals Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, win promotion to the English Football League after a 15-year absence.