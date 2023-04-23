Zendaya performs at Coachella in surprise appearance: 'Thank you all for welcoming me back on that stage with open arms'

Zendaya made a surprise performance with Labrinth at Coachella. (Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella)

Zendaya's surprise appearance at Coachella on Saturday was the Emmy winner's first live musical performance in seven years.

Dressed in black leather over-the-knee boots and a pink corset dress with her long hair streaming down her back, the actress, 26, took to the stage to perform with Labrinth at the famous Indio, Calif. music festival during its second weekend.

Along with Labrinth, Zendaya performed two songs, "I'm Tired" and "All For Us," Variety reported. Both of the songs were prominently featured on her hit HBO teen drama, Euphoria. Upon her arrival onstage to "I'm Tired," which Zendaya co-wrote, festival-goers were driven into a frenzy.

Zendaya danced across the stage as she continued into "All For Us."

Did it all for love @Labrinth @Zendaya



Tune in tomorrow for more Weekend 2 on the @YouTube livestream at https://t.co/w4QG9AcB3R pic.twitter.com/Sp8MumCa25 — Coachella (@coachella) April 23, 2023

Following her performance, the actress took to Instagram to share how pleased she was with the show.

"I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night. Thank you my brother Labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again. And to the crowd tonight ... wow ... my heart is so full," Zendaya wrote. "I can't thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away, I'm so grateful."

Zendaya expresses her gratitude after her surprise Coachella performance. (Instagram/Zendaya)

The Dune star also filmed a message to fans.

"I have never heard screaming like that in my entire life," she shared. "As soon as I turned the corner, I couldn't hear anything. I couldn't hear anything but you guys. I don't know what happened, I don't know what I sounded like. But I was like, you know what? I'm just gonna have fun. And whatever. You know ... it was so special. Everybody was singing along, and it was so cool. So so cool. So thank you all for welcoming me back on that stage with open arms."

Zendaya recaps her Coachella performance. (Instagram/Zendaya)

Zendaya noted that she was "headed to bed," but just wanted to express her gratitude to the audience, as well as to Labrinth for extending the invite to join him on stage.

"I just want to say thank you again for such a magical beautiful night. Thank you to Lab for inviting me, and making all this happen so last minute. But thank you to that gorgeous crowd," she shared.

Zendaya rose to stardom as a Disney actress on the show Shake it Up, and soon parlayed that into a music career. After releasing her self-titled album in 2013, and scoring hits like "Replay," she chose to focus on her acting career.

Zendaya has made subtle mentions to her change of heart on the music industry. Back in 2021, she told Issa Rae in an interview that she left that industry "on purpose because of bad contracts, to be honest with you." She went on to say that her decision was influenced by the kind of life she wanted to have. "Acting allows for a character for people to fall in love with. But also for my own anonymity and a life of my own, which music doesn’t really afford," she noted. "When you’re a music artist, it’s your face all the time. It’s you."

Last year, the actress explained on Twitter that she "stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons." However, she expressed that she "still really loves it," despite focusing on acting.