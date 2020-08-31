Soap star Marcus Smythe's family encourages people to wear masks, donate to Democratic candidates in his obituary

Marcus Smythe, an actor who starred in several soap operas, including Another World and Search for Tomorrow, died from cancer at age 70 — and his family got political in his obituary.

Smythe — who also appeared in primetime and feature films as well as stage productions — died Aug. 20 at his La Crescenta, Calif., home after a three-year battle with brain cancer. He was surrounded by family, including his wife Suzanne Goddard-Smythe, a casting director, and their two sons, Harrison and Duncan. A memorial will be held at a later date.

At the end of the obituary, which ran in the Los Angeles Times, it noted: “In lieu of flower tributes, the family respectfully encourages contributions to a favorite charity or Democrat in the upcoming election.”

This was followed by, “The family wishes to reinforce to everyone that the [coronavirus] pandemic is real and asks everyone to please wear a mask.”

Smythe established himself as a daytime star in the 1970s and ‘80s. After small roles on General Hospital and Guiding Light, he was cast as Dane Taylor on Search for Tomorrow, starring in more than 60 episodes. Then for two years, he played Peter Love on Another World. In 2000, he appeared in the General Hospital spin-off Port Charles.

He also has credits on many popular shows including Seinfeld, the original Murphy Brown, Who’s the Boss and Beverly Hills, 90210. He also co-starred in feature films with Henry Fonda (Summer Solstice) and Jessica Tandy (The Story Lady).

