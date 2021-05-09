Elon Musk earns mixed reviews as first-time 'SNL' host: 'More like Elon Bust'

Maye Musk and Elon Musk on the 2021 Mother's Day episode of Saturday Night Live. (Photo: NBC/Twitter)

Heading into the Elon Musk-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live, some Not Ready for Primetime Players suggested they weren't onboard with opening Studio 8H up to the controversial tech entrepreneur. In the end, though, the majority of the cast — including breakout star Bowen Yang, who took a social media swipe at Musk — opted to share the stage with Lorne Michaels's controversial choice of host. (One performer that did sit the episode out was Aidy Bryant, who also shaded Musk on Twitter; the Shrill star showed up for Miley Cyrus's cold open Mother's Day concert, but didn't appear in any sketches.)

As for Musk, he stuck by his pre-show promise to behave himself... maybe because his mother was in the house. Maye Musk joined her son onstage for his monologue, during which he revealed for the first time that he has Asperger syndrome, a developmental disorder that places him on the autism spectrum. She also smiled when he dropped an inevitable "Dogecoin" reference — a topic he later expanded on during Weekend Update, trying to explain the concept of cryptocurrency to Michael Che and Colin Jost. He even shouted out the "Dogecoin to the moon" meme, thrilling his fanbase on Twitter.

Here's something that Twitter wasn't expecting though — the cryptocurrency's stock took a steep nosedive after Musk's mention.

dogecoin tanking after elon musk is embarrassing on a terminally unfunny episode of saturday night live. nature is healing. — crash test cadaver (@corpsedyke) May 9, 2021

Good monologue but why my #dogecoin dropping — Cai (@captainketamine) May 9, 2021

BREAKING: Dogecoin tumbling as Elon Musk is on SNL. — JewsForYang (@NYCJewsforyang) May 9, 2021

Elon Musk hosting SNL while Dogecoin is crashing:#dogetothemoon

pic.twitter.com/M3ds1YJNiz — Jay Shah (@TheJayShah3) May 9, 2021

Elon Musk? More like Elon Bust. Shoulda sold at .70 — Z (@zachstreetboiz) May 9, 2021

Besides tracking Dogecoin's plunge, Twitter also performed a live fact check on Musk's monologue claim that he was the first person with Asperger's to host SNL. As many noted, founding SNL cast member Dan Aykroyd was diagnosed with Asperger's in the 1980s, and hosted the show again in 2003.

Story continues

This is false. Musk is not the first person with Asperger’s to host SNL—Dan Aykroyd, a former cast member who has Aspergers hosted the show in 2003 as @MarlowNYC reported https://t.co/e4yr8hkYTh https://t.co/3hKTXEuGKN — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 9, 2021

@elonmusk is not the first person w autism spectrum disorder or asperger's to host @nbcsnl @dan_aykroyd preceded him as host almost 18 years to the day on May 17, 2003 #elonmusk #SNL #danaykroyd. — Sadie Lynn (@sarahlynn411) May 9, 2021

Elon Musk: “I’m the first person with Asperger’s to ever host Saturday Night Live”



2nd. Dan Aykroyd has Aspergers and hosted in 2003 😊. Still awesome to see the autism community represented. #autism @nbcsnl @elonmusk — Kerry's Autism Journey (@Kerrymagro) May 9, 2021

Overall, the online reaction to Musk's SNL appearance was mixed, although the writing didn't exactly do him any favors. Many critics called out sub-par sketches like "Gen-Z Hospital," where Musk played a doctor who only communicates in Gen-Z speak. (For the record, this was the only time Musk and Yang were in a sketch together.)

Everybody involved in the writing and production of SNL's Gen-Z Hospital sketch should be tried at The Hague for crimes against humanity — Emperor Norton (@ashleynaftule) May 9, 2021

BROOOO THAT GEN-Z HOSPITAL SKIT WAS CRINGY AFFFFF — Chaotic_Neutral (@urmemel0rd) May 9, 2021

This dip was during the Gen-Z hospital skit: pic.twitter.com/YZUfGnPYba — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) May 9, 2021

On the other hand, Musk did win praise for his spirited portrayal of beloved Nintendo bad guy, Wario, during a Mario Kart-themed courtroom sketch. And his girlfriend, Grimes, joined in the fun as Princess Peach, which probably helped him play with power.

@elonmusk Elon! I love the Wario SNL skit! Wow. Hilarious!!! — Carlos (@tweetSolrac) May 9, 2021

GRIMES IN SNL? WHAT IS THIS SORCERY pic.twitter.com/SQdOUR2vvI — vera ✿ (@nat4lyfe) May 9, 2021

i do not want to know anything about tonight’s snl episode but i am glad i know about grimes as princess peach pic.twitter.com/xEwohzqMXT — jay ♟ (@commiecatgirI) May 9, 2021

Wario Elon Musk appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/VsFbkIOBVu — Raúl🚀 (@Raul_Montalvo8) May 9, 2021

He may not have taken SNL to the moon, but maybe Musk can launch Bowsercoin as the natural follow-up to Dogecoin.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.

Videos courtesy of NBCUniversal and SNL. For more, check out NBC.com.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment