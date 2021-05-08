Miley Cyrus jokes about Dogecoin ahead of SNL gig with Elon Musk, as show launches global livestream

Elise Solé
·3 min read
(L-R): Miley Cyrus, Elon Musk, and Cecily Strong depicted in a promo for Saturday Night Live. (Photo: Rosalind O&#39;Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Miley Cyrus teased her controversial Saturday Night Live episode with guest host Elon Musk — to be aired internationally for the first time ever — by dropping a joke about the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. 

"What I hear when Elon is explaining DOGECOIN to me," tweeted Cyrus, 28, sharing a video clip of herself at a younger age practicing vocal drills. In recent weeks, Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has been publicizing the cryptocurrency, which launched in 2013 as a joke, but has surged by 26,000 percent over the last six months, according to CNBC

Earlier that day, Cyrus promoted the May 8 episode with a selfie captioned, "All of y’all when me and Elon leave on a rocket from the roof of 30 Rock tomorrow night after the show." She also captioned a video of herself hiding behind luggage, "How many wardrobe trunks are you bringing to the show tonight Elon? Fuck the moon. I just wanna go to Gucci."

In an SNL clip posted on Saturday, Musk introduces himself by saying, "I'm a wild card so there's no telling what I might do" with Cyrus adding, "Same here. Rules, no thanks."

On Saturday, Musk tweeted a YouTube link to the show's international stream. "'SNL’ is a global phenomenon and this livestream marks the first time audiences around the world will experience the show simultaneously along with the US,” Frances Berwick, chairman, entertainment networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement, according to Variety and other media outlets. “It’s incredibly exciting to create this worldwide event with host Elon Musk and musical guest Miley Cyrus. We thank our international partners and YouTube for helping us make it happen.” 

Earlier, news of the second-richest man in the world (Musk ranks only second to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos) had reportedly upset some SNL cast members, although star Pete Davidson dismissed the backlash. "Everybody's kind of been like, 'Yo, who's the guy that's so pissed off?'" he said during a Thursday interview with The Breakfast Club radio show. "'Cause we're on a group text, so we're all just like, 'I don't know.' So, yeah, we're all excited and really don't understand the controversy." 

Last year, Musk raised eyebrows for telling the New York Times that his family would not receive the COVID-19 vaccine because "I’m not at risk for COVID, nor are my kids." Later, he tweeted, "To be clear, I do support vaccines in general & covid vaccines specifically. The science is unequivocal. In very rare cases, there is an allergic reaction, but this is easily addressed with an EpiPen."

Musk's partner singer Grimes, who gave birth to the couple's first child together last year, dropped her own surprise on Saturday. "Tune into SNL tonight to watch me try acting!" she wrote on Instagram.

