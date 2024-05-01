Slightly Stoopid Announce Lineup for 2024 Closer to the Sun Event

Slightly Stoopid and Cloud 9 Adventures announce details for the 10th edition of Closer to the Sun, their fan-favorite winter concert vacation.

The annual event returns to Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, an all-inclusive resort on the coast of Mexico, for four days and nights from Dec 11-15, 2024. Closer to the Sun is known for its close-knit community of loyal returning guests, its welcoming of first-time attendees, its participating artists and its tendency to quickly sold out.

The schedule features multiple shows by Slightly Stoopid with a stacked lineup including additional performances by Stick Figure, Sublime, Cypress Hill, Iration, Fortunate Youth, The Elovaters, Z-Trip, G. Love & Donavon Frankenreiter, Eli-Mac, Tropidelic and Boostive to round out the trip.

Closer to the Sun takes place at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya located between Playa del Carmen and Tulum where the event has a full takeover and hosts shows and event activities, just steps away from guest rooms. Recent upgrades include a new pool and multiple new restaurants with new offerings for returning guests. This year, Closer to Sun has been extended to an exclusive section of rooms at Barcelo Maya Beach, a second all-inclusive resort just a 10 minute ride away.

All-inclusive packages for returning Closer to the Sun guests can be reserved during the pre-sale on May 6. If rooms remain, the public onsale will begin on May 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET on the Closer to the Sun website. Pricing starts at $1999 per person for four night room packages with various upgraded options available including suites overlooking the main stage.

