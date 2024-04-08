Simon Cowell’s $8.7M mansion invaded and marred by wild animals: ‘It’s like they’re taking over’

Simon Cowell's United Kingdom estate has been "destroyed" by moles.

Simon Cowell is facing an unexpected adversary in his idyllic countryside escape, which adds to his long list of unfortunate events surrounding his properties.

The man who sought solace from the hustle and bustle of London life now finds himself embroiled in a battle against pesky moles wreaking havoc on his sprawling $8.68 million Cotswolds estate.

In a bid for tranquility, Cowell, 64, along with partner Lauren Silverman and their 9-year-old son Eric, sought refuge in the Cotswolds countryside.

Simon Cowell seen from his Cotswolds estate. Instagam/Simon Cowell

An aerial view of the Cotswolds village of Sheepscombe. In Pictures via Getty Images

But tranquility turned to turmoil as the serene landscape was overrun by molehills, transforming the once pristine 8-acre property into what can only be described as “Swiss cheese,” The Mirror reported.

Simon also reportedly observed the moles drawing nearer to the house and, as he put it, “getting braver.”

Reports indicate that the moles, seemingly undeterred by human presence, have ventured perilously close to Cowell’s mansion, with their voracious appetite for tunneling causing extensive damage to the gardens.

Their relentless invasion has marred the scenic view from Cowell’s swimming pool and patio, leaving the entertainment mogul far from amused.

“It was fine when they moved in, now the gardens are riddled with molehills,” a source revealed to The Sun, noting that hundreds of molehills had moved in. “It’s like they’re taking over.”

Moles have reportedly invaded Simon Cowell’s country estate. santia3 – stock.adobe.com

Simon Cowell with son, Eric Cowell, and partner, Lauren Silverman. Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

Cowell’s retreat to the countryside follows a series of security concerns at his former London residence, where he reportedly felt “unsafe” due to repeated intrusions.

Despite investing $633,000 in security measures, including guard dogs, Cowell fell victim to burglaries, prompting his decision to relocate to the Cotswolds.

Last year, he ended up selling his London pad for $19 million — $38 million less than he initially asked — due to security concerns.

The “X Factor” star’s concerns over security are not unfounded.

In 2015, thieves broke into his London home while the family slept, making off with valuables worth up to $1 million.

The incident left Cowell shaken, with the reality show judge expressing his frustration at the lack of response from his previously silent guard dogs. Determined to bolster security, Cowell has since acquired two German shepherds trained specifically for the task.

However, Cowell’s security woes extend beyond London.

Removal men are seen carrying boxes from Simon Cowell’s London mansion, which he sold for around $16 million last year. Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Cowell and partner Lauren Silverman and son Eric, 9, started a new life in the country after quitting their Holland Park home. Raw Image LTD/MEGA

In 2012, a brazen intruder armed with a brick breached his property while the TV personality was at home.

Despite the setbacks, Cowell remains undeterred, with a lavish property portfolio spanning from Malibu to Los Angeles.