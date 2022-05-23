Shirtless Jeff Goldblum meme-launching movie moment immortalized in new 'Jurassic Park' toy (exclusive)

Mattel Creations found a way ... to honor the biggest Jurassic Park meme this side of a T.Rex. The latest action figure from the toy company's collector-oriented platform recreates a famous moment from Steven Spielberg's franchise-launching 1993 blockbuster featuring the one and only Dr. Ian Malcom, played by beloved film, TV and internet celebrity, Jeff Goldblum. And Yahoo Entertainment has your exclusive first look at Mattel's newest collectible, which retails for $25 is available for pre-order starting today.

"Jurassic Park" Chaos Theory Dr. Ian Malcolm (Photo: David Chickering/Mattel)

The scene in question is the moment in Jurassic Park where a wounded Malcom opens his shirt, revealing the muscular torso that exists below the chaos theory expert's giant brain. Over the nearly three decades since the film's release, it's become a meme-machine that the actor himself has commented on.

Jeff Goldblum in a famous scene from Steven Spielbergs 1993 blockbuster, Jurassic Park. (Photo: Universal/Mattel)

As Goldblum attempted to justify it to Yahoo back in 2018: “It’s supposed to be Costa Rica, right? So things are hot and I’m sure I’m in some sort of fever. So all the logic is that we gotta get some of these wet clothes off immediately,” he said. “As I remember, I don’t think anybody fought me on that.”

Naturally, Mattel Creations took the utmost care when it came to preserving that magical movie moment in action figure form. The 3.75-inch Jurassic Park Chaos Theory Dr. Ian Malcolm comes housed in the scientist's book, God Creates Dinosaurs. Open up the tome and you'll see a film-specific tableau that includes mood lighting and dialogue from Jurassic Park.

Jurassic Park Chaos Theory Dr. Ian Malcolm (Photo: David Chickering/Mattel)

Eight of Malcolm's Jurassic Park lines have been faithfully replicated for the Mattel Creations figure, and designers have given him 16 points of articulation to allow for maximum poseage. Just watch out for the bandages.

Jurassic Park Chaos Theory Dr. Ian Malcolm (Photo: David Chickering/Mattel)

We'll have to wait and see whether the good doctor recreates this bare-chested moment in Jurassic World: Dominion, the sixth entry in the Jurassic franchise, which arrives in theaters on June 10. Directed by Jurassic World's Colin Trevorrow, the film reunites Goldblum with his Park co-stars Sam Neill and Laura Dern as they join World heroes Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in an epic battle to save the planet from rampaging dinos. And while Pratt has said that Dominion marks the end of the franchise, we have a feeling that new movies — and new toys — will be biting into moviegoers' wallets for years to come.

Jurassic Park Chaos Theory Dr. Ian Malcolm is available for pre-order now on Mattel Creations. Jurassic World: Dominion premieres in theaters on June 10.

Watch Jeff Goldblum discuss his shirtless meme moment in our Role Recall (at the 3-minute mark):