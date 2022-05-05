Chris Pratt unveils monstrous new 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Lego dinosaur sculpture — see how it was built (exclusive)

Once again, Lego finds a way ... to make eye-popping super-sized sculptures. The toy company's latest brickbuster is a Jurassic World: Dominion dinosaur head that was unveiled on the Today show during an appearance by the movie's star, Chris Pratt. And Yahoo Entertainment has your exclusive look at how this 3,000-pound behemoth was built at Lego HQ. Watch the time-lapse video above to see how the Dominion dino came to life.

While Jurassic fans can watch the multi-stage process in a minute, it took Lego's ace sculpting team some 2,000 hours to design and build this particular sculpt out of nearly 200,0000 bricks. As for the glow-up you'll see behind the T. rex's head, that's the result of nearly 20,000 translucent bricks that are illuminated from inside the build.

Chris Pratt unveils a life-sized LEGO Jurassic World Dominion T. rex sculpture on the Today show. (Photo by Jason DeCrow/Invision for NBCUniversal and LEGO/AP Images)

It's a big job, but Lego knew it had to go all out for what could be the final installment for a franchise that's been roaring at the box office since Steven Spielberg's inaugural 1993 installment. On Today, Pratt said that Dominion effectively wraps up the series by bringing the legacy Jurassic Park cast — including Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum — and the Jurassic World crew together for a globetrotting adventure as humanity makes its last stand against an evolving dinosaur army.

"I really do think it's the end," says the actor, who headlines Dominion alongside returning Jurassic World stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Justice Smith, as well as newcomer DeWanda Wise. (Pratt also revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 is shooting its final scenes this week, marking the end of his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.) And with the end in sight, Pratt looked back nostalgically at his first trip to Jurassic Park when he was a 13-year-old movie lover.

Pratt clowns around with a Lego T. rex on the Today show. (Photo by Jason DeCrow/Invision for NBCUniversal and LEGO/AP Images)

"These folks were cemented in my mind as icons, so to be working with them is a dream come true," he says of the trio of Neill, Dern and Goldblum. Pratt also promised that Dominion will take the franchise out with a bang, including a motorcycle chase that the calls "one of the craziest action sequences I've ever been a part of." Here's hoping he gets to take the Lego sculpture home as a trophy for saving the world.

Jurassic World: Dominion premieres June 10 in theaters.