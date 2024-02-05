Sheamus Teases Targeting Gunther’s WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus seemingly still has his sights set on Gunther.

Sheamus previously challenged Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle, and they had an instant classic. The two stars clashed a few other times, but “The Celtic Warrior” failed to dethrone Gunther. The champion has continued to reign supreme, and he has now surpassed 600 days with the gold.

In a tweet, Sheamus congratulated Gunther but warned that there was no one that he would rather take the title from.

Congratulations @Gunther_AUT on a historic 600 days as WWE Intercontinental Champion! May your reign as IC Title caretaker continue… there is no other man i’d relish tearing it away from. #SheamusGuntherTrilogy #bangerafterbanger #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/AMPAVCmSak — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) February 5, 2024

Sheamus has been sidelined with an injury since the end of last summer. There is no word on when he will return to the ring.

Gunther Leaves Everything In The Ring

In a recent interview with WrestleZone, Gunther was asked whether he had a match that he wanted to be compared with one from the past. He then discussed his work in the ring and shared his belief that it stands the test of time.

“I feel like the work that I do in the ring stands the test of time because it’s not really modern. It’s modern in a sense, but then it’s not really modern,” Gunther said. “I’m not really focused on moments, names. I do the best that I can really do. And I feel like when you do that, you really leave everything you have in the ring, those moments or memorable matches come automatically. They are a side product of the effort.”

The full interview can be seen here:

Gunther is set to celebrate reaching 600 days as WWE Intercontinental Champion on the February 5 episode of RAW. WrestleZone will have coverage of the show as it airs on Monday.

