Shay Mitchell announces pregnancy with topless photo and new YouTube series

Shay Mitchell took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she's pregnant with her first child. (Photo: Instagram)

Shay Mitchell announced on Friday that she’s pregnant with her first child by posting a topless photo on Instagram and a YouTube video.

The “Pretty Little Liars” alum took to her social media to share the exciting news and pose the question, “Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?”

But instead of just posting a photo, the 32-year-old star also put together a video for her 3.7 million YouTube subscribers, where she talked a bit about keeping her pregnancy with longtime boyfriend, Matte Babel, a secret for “months.”

“I didn’t want to come out on social media so early on,” Mitchell said in the video.

Now that she has, friends and fans are freaking out.

“OMG BABY!!!! So excited for you!!! You are going to be the best mommy!!!” one person commented on her Instagram. While the actress’s friend, Chad Wood, wrote, “Yayyyyyy!!!! It’s finally out I can breath again!!!!”

Mitchell didn’t reveal specifics about how far along she is. However, she admittedly had her followers fooled with a number of throwback photos on Instagram, including this post from five days ago.

“You really had us fooled on this picture,” a fan went and commented on the post. Another said, “Did you just pull a Kylie?”

People are now sharing an outpouring of love and support for the actress who opened up about suffering a miscarriage in 2018. Mitchell is encouraging people to follow along with her pregnancy journey in her new YouTube series called, “Almost Ready.”

