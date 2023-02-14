Sharon Stone gets emotional confirming death of her brother Patrick

Sharon Stone confirms the death of her brother Patrick. Patrick's 11-month-old son, River, died in 2021, Sharon previously shared. (Photo: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

Sharon Stone is mourning the death of her younger brother.

The Basic Instinct and Casino star, 64, shared an emotional Instagram video on Monday, confirming her sibling Patrick Stone died at age 57 after suffering cardiac arrest. His death followed that of his 11-month-old son, River, who was Sharon's godson, from total organ failure in 2021.

Tears streamed down Sharon's face as she said in the video, "This message is to confirm that, yes, we did lose my brother, Patrick Joseph Stone, to a heart attack yesterday. Yes, he is the man who was the father to River, who we lost ... at 11 months old."

Sharon thanked fans "for your love and support in this time of immeasurable grief" over Patrick, who's survived by his wife, Tasha, and son, Hunter, and daughter, Kaylee. "We appreciate all of your condolences."

As for Patrick's death following that of his son's, Sharon said, "Yes, we've had a tremendous amount of loss in these last couple of years — as so many of you also have — and we do greatly understand that the losses are ours here on Earth."

She concluded by saying, "I thank you very much for the love and support that you're showing us. We just ask you to continue to be kind. Thank you."

Sharon, who also shared photos of her sibling, was flooded with condolence messages from famous friends, including John Travolta ("I do understand very well what you're going through"), Jeremy Renner ("bless you") and Hilary Swank ("Godspeed Patrick, and deepest condolences to you and your entire family").

TMZ was first to report that Patrick died Sunday in Pennsylvania. A rep for the coroner's office said his death was ruled as sudden cardiac death due to heart disease.

His wife, Tasha, shared the news with friends on social media, writing, "My heart feels like it's been ripped out of my chest," according to the outlet. "Patrick went to be with our sweet River ... I don't know what else to say, he was my world."

She continued, "I'm not sure what life is supposed to look like without my husband by my side and quite honestly I don't want to, but I will of course. I just hope that you always stay by my side watching over Hunter, Kaylee and I."

Tasha's message ended with: "Until we meet again I will forever hold you and our wonderful (and some not so wonderful but just as important) memories close to my heart and will visit those memories always. I love you honey babe. My wish through all of this is that now at least River has his daddy with him and I hope the two of you are having the best time."

Sharon — who also has a sister, Kelly Stone, and brother, Michael Stone — shared with her social media followers the tragic death of her nephew and godson, River, in 2021. She said he was "found in his crib [with] total organ failure."

She later told People magazine that the River was able to "save three lives, two infants and a 45-year-old man" thanks to to organ donation, calling it a "sanctuary for our family."

"I can only say that you never, never know when a tragedy will happen in your life or in your family, but this opportunity be an organ donor, it saved us, saved our family," she said. "Many people have many different thoughts about this, but in the end, it gave us some peace."