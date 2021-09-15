Sharon Stone Says Her Late Godson Was 'Able to Save Three Lives' Through Organ Donations

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone is speaking out about the importance of organ donation following the death of her 11-month-old nephew River.

The actress, 63, opened up to PEOPLE, sharing that "nothing helped" her family "sustain the tragic loss" of her nephew and godson like organ donations. River died of "total organ failure" last month.

Stone's family donated River's organs to others in need. It is not immediately clear what organs were donated.

"The fact that my godson was able to save three lives, two infants and a 45-year-old man was sanctuary for our family, " she shared at The Eyes of Tammy Faye premiere in New York City on Tuesday night. "I can only say that you never, never know when a tragedy will happen in your life or in your family, but this opportunity be an organ donor, it saved us, saved our family.

"Many people have many different thoughts about this, but in the end, it gave us some peace."

On Aug. 30, the Basic Instinct star announced that her godson had passed away with a heartbreaking video. "River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021," she captioned the clip, featuring home footage of River and the song "Tears in Heaven" by Eric Clapton.

Three days before, Stone posted a photo of her nephew intubated with several other tubes and wires around his body. River is the son of Stone's younger brother, Patrick Stone, and his wife Tasha.

"My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today," she explained in the caption on Friday. "Please pray for him. We need a miracle🤍💥🙏."

Sharon Stone's nephew River

Instagram/Sharon Stone Sharon Stone's nephew River

In another update, Stone said she was still processing the loss as her family mourned the tragedy. Two weeks ago, she posted a picture of a couch, suitcase, and trio of canvases on the wall in what appears to be a hotel room and captioned it "the stages of grief."

River's mother Tasha opened up about her unimaginable pain with her own heartbreaking post on Facebook two weeks ago.

"God needed River in Heaven," she captioned the same footage her sister-in-law had shared as "Tears in Heaven" played. "I can't say more than I needed him here on Earth because my heart is shattered into a million pieces."