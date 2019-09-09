Sharon Osbourne debuts new facelift on 'The Talk'

Sharon Osbourne had a new look Monday on The Talk.

The 66-year-old spoke about it, as the co-hosts took their place on the new-and-improved set of the daytime talk series on the premiere of the show’s 10th season.

View photos Sharon Osbourne, pictured before her facelift, returned for a new season of The Talk with a new look. (Photo: Art Streiber/CBS via Getty Images) More

Carrie Ann Inaba brought up the subject first.

“And speaking of new things, Sharon, you look very refreshed,” Inaba said.

Osbourne explained that she had her neck and jowls done five weeks ago.

.@MrsSOsbourne kicked off the season 10 premiere of #TheTalk by revealing her new facelift and sharing details on her 13 hour procedure. pic.twitter.com/9iXeeayyGE — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) September 9, 2019

“So he, like, kind of pulled it from the top of my head and put an elastic band in it,” Osbourne explained. “But everything was just lifted up, so it looks more refreshed. [I] don’t look tired.”

Marie Osmond, in her first show as a permanent co-host, complimented Osbourne.

“Seriously, for just five weeks ago, I think she looks incredible,” said Osmond, who’s been a regular guest co-host since 2012. “And I mean it, beautiful.”

When co-host Sheryl Underwood asked Osbourne how she was feeling, Osbourne assured her that she was making it.

“OK, you know, still a little bit of pain, especially, like, under [my chin], but you can’t complain when you wanted to do it. So it’s fine.”

Osbourne has been open in the past about having undergone plastic surgery. In fact, she said last season that she would return to the show with a new look. Before that, Osbourne shared stories about breast implants gone wrong and the awfulness of having her vagina tightened. She even said in 2012 that she wouldn’t get any more plastic surgery, because, as she put it, her face was beginning to look plastic.

Fans of the show on social media tended to agree that Osbourne looked great before, but they had positive things to say about the result of her latest enhancement.

“I think she looked amazing before the procedure but if it makes her feel better then more power to her,” one comment read.

“She looked lovely before this new look. To each their own. A lovely lady,” another supporter wrote.

