Shark Tank India Season 3: What is Matri?

In Episode 24 of Shark Tank India Season 3, the entrepreneur reality show witnessed, Matri – The Off Switch of Menstrual Pain. Roni Mondal and Rohan Roy, founders of Matri presented their pitch before the shark panel and also received applause from sharks. Even, Shark Anupam praised the founders and said, “You are Padman 2.0, You are the modern version of Padman. What mission you have taken on…fantastic.”.

Roni and Rohan founded Matri in 2020 to put their initiative towards the Women’s Health Sector with their portable, wearable, rechargeable, and non-invasive electronic device. Moreover, Matri is also a clinically and scientifically proven innovation by Silifarm Technologies Pvt. Ltd.— a Company started in 2019.

According to the founders Matri device offers significant relief from menstrual pain. It can be worn on the belly and provides relief within 10-15 minutes. To use this device, women had to fix the two self-adhesive gel pads on the lower abdomen and turn the switch on.

As per the founders, Matri fits seamlessly into your daily life of work, school/college, or on the go. They further highlighted that the device had been tested on 400+ women with a remarkable 96 percent positive feedback rate.

Initially, the founders asked $72 thousand (60 lahks) for 4 percent equity. But during the discussion, Shark Ritesh Agarwal escalated the offer to $120 thousand (₹1 Crore) for 4 percent equity.

The rest of the other sharks also offered the original ask except Shark Anupam. But in the end, the founders accepted the offer of Aman and Namita with the original ask. They rejected Ritesh’s offers as they felt that Namita, CEO of Emcure Pharmaceutical would benefit them in the future.

Matri on Shark Tank India Season 3: Where to buy, price & more

Apart from the Matri device, the founders are planning to launch a product based on TENS Therapy to reduce labor pain. Afterwards, they will launch Matri 2.0 in six months. Talking about Matri devices, there are two types—Wireless and With Wire. However, the founders did not disclose whether both are available at the same price or not. As per the website, the Matri box includes – 1 gel pad cable, 2 Matri gel pads, and 1 charging cable.

Additionally, the device comes with an 18-month warranty with a price range of $24.12 (₹1,999). Meanwhile, the device is yet to launch but you can pre-order it from their official website.

Shark Tank India Season 3 is currently streaming on SonyLIV.

The post Shark Tank India Season 3: What is Matri? appeared first on ComingSoon.net - Movie Trailers, TV & Streaming News, and More.