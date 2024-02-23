Shark Tank India Season 3 Episode 23: What Is Artinci?

The latest episode of Shark Tank India featured the sharks – Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, and Peyush Bansal. In episode 23, the first pitch of the day was Artinci, a zero-sugar-based sweets brand. The co-founders of Artinci, Sumit Rastogi and Aarti Laxman (husband-wife), presented their brand with the tagline “Life is sweet without sugar!” They sought an investment of 60K (₹50 lakh) for 1.75 percent equity.

Artinci’s founder claimed that their sweet products are made using a lab-tested, low glycemic index sweetener that is created from a natural stevia blend. Also, this blend is an original invention of Artinci, created to offer a near-sugar-like taste minus the calories or carbs.

The website of Artinci also mentions that, apart from sugar, their products also do not contain unhealthful ingredients like maida, hydrogenated fats, as well as chemical additives. Furthermore, they contain healthy ingredients, such as seeds, nut flour, almonds, good fats, protein-rich ingredients, and a prebiotic fiber that is considered for gut health.

As of now, they have served more than 50,000 customers through online and offline modes. During the pitch, Aarti mentioned her hearing disability to the Sharks. Afterward, the co-founders served their products to sharks and discussed their numbers. Anupam found this business sense weak and advised them to narrow down the surface area.

In the end, Vineeta Singh sealed a deal with the founders on two conditions. First, to make an FMCG ‘Guilt Free’ Indian sweets brand with a focus on retail. Second, rename the brand and improve the packaging. With these conditions, the pitchers close the deal with Vineeta, with $60 thousand (₹50 lakh) for 5 percent. Additionally, the offer also includes a 1% royalty until $90 thousand (₹75 lakh) is recouped.

Artinci on Shark Tank India season 3: Where to buy, products, price & more

According to the website, Artinci currently deals in 18 types of delicious sweets, some of which are listed below:

Pure Ghee Moong Dal Halwa (Winter special!) – 200g starting from $3.61 (₹299)

Kaju Katli starting from $3 (₹249)

Almon Flour Cake starts from $5.42 (₹449)

Notably, as per the website, most of the products are sugar-free, diabetic-friendly, and low-carb. However, Cash on Delivery is available only on purchases above $6.03 (₹500). In addition, they offer carbon-neutral shipping on all orders. Their products are available to purchase from their official website.

The post Shark Tank India Season 3 Episode 23: What Is Artinci? appeared first on ComingSoon.net - Movie Trailers, TV & Streaming News, and More.