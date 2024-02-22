Shark Tank India Season 3 Episode 22: What Is House of Beauty India?

In the most recent episode of Shark Tank India Season 3, viewers witnessed the panel of five sharks, including Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, and Amit Jain, listening to the pitch by the founder of the skincare brand, House of Beauty India.

Vibhuti Arora, founder of the House of Beauty India, pitched an innovative idea in front of the Shark panel. She founded the company in 2018 along with FaceYoga School. She initiated her pitch in a unique style, which impressed the Sharks. Furthermore, Vibhuti started putting her brand’s production positive points by stating that her skincare solutions are natural, non-invasive, and also a direct alternative to plastic surgery.

In addition, Vibhuti revealed that the House of Beauty India has around 100+ natural skincare products, 30+ face yoga-based facials, and 150 certified face yoga teachers all over the globe.

The ask of Vibhuti Arora was $180.89K (Rs.1.5 crore) for 5% equity. As per the founder, the company stands out with a valuation of around $3.6 million (Rs. 30 crore). After this, Vibhuti answered a series of questions from the Sharks, but unfortunately, she was unable to crack the deal.

Besides this, Shark Vineeta advised her regarding the packaging of the product. The Sharks also advised the founder to come back in Shark Tank India Season 4 with some enhancements to the company’s model.

House Of Beauty India on Shark Tank India season 3: Where to buy, products, price & more

The official site of the House of Beauty India provides various products, including face tools, skincare, body care, hair care, face yoga, skin vitamins, and some combos. The online Face Yoga masterclass by the founder herself costs up to $12.05 (Rs. 999). These online classes offer overall Face Yoga along with a special focus on dark circles and under eyes care.

In addition, some of the combos listed on the site are as follows:

Jade Roller Kit + Jade Guasha Kit (6 Pieces) at $27.99 (Rs. 2,320.50)

Face Tightening Kit (12 Pieces) at $56.12 (Rs. 4,652.48)

Anti-Aging Kit (9 Pieces) at $90.47 (Rs. 7,500.00)

Moreover, all products that have a manufacturing defect will be refunded or replaced within 7 working days from the date of complaint. However, concerns about these defects should be highlighted within 3 working days of receipt of the order. If interested, the products can be ordered through the official website of the House of Beauty India.

