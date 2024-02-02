Sex Offender Suspect Who Threw 'Corrosive' Substance at a Mother and Her 2 Young Daughters Still at Large

The suspect, Abdul Shakoor Ezedi, likely sustained significant injuries to the right side of his face, say police

Metropolitan Police Abdul Shokoor Ezedi

Police in the United Kingdom are asking for the public’s help in their manhunt for Abdul Shakoor Ezedi, who they believe attacked a mother and her two young children with a corrosive substance on Wednesday in South London, causing serious injuries.

Metro Police Superintendent Gabriel Cameron said in an updated news release that they believed Ezedi, 35, “traveled down from Newcastle earlier on Thursday” prior to the attack. Although authorities believe the attack was “targeted,” they still “don’t know yet what led to it.” Cameron said police are still “working to establish the circumstances.”

“We are working with partner agencies and forces including the British Transport Police to locate and arrest [Ezedi],” Cameron said in a statement. "If you see Ezedi, call 999 immediately. He should NOT be approached."

He also noted that Ezedi was “believed to have sustained significant injuries to the right side of his face” after the attack. Camera footage taken of a man believed to be Ezedi at a Tesco Express in north London about 70 minutes after the attack, obtained by BBC, appeared to show him with a facial injury around his right eye.

The BBC reports Ezedi is a convicted sex offender.

Police previously announced on Wednesday that a corrosive substance had been thrown at a 31-year-old woman and her two daughters — ages 3 and 8 — at Lessar Avenue in the London borough of Lambeth at about 7:25 p.m.

"While none of their conditions are life-threatening, the injuries to the woman and younger girl could be life-changing. It may be some time before hospital staff are able to say how serious that might be," Cameron said in an initial statement.

Later, a police official said at a press briefing that the mother is still faring "very poorly" and is expected to have life-changing injuries, while the injuries to the children are "not likely to be life-changing."

He noted that three other adults — two women in their 30s and one in her 50s — were also injured when they tried to help the mother and two children. Five officers were also treated for minor injuries at the hospital and before being discharged.

"It was reported that a man had thrown a child to the ground and that a substance — which we now know to be alkaline — had been thrown. The man attempted to make off in a car but collided with a stationary vehicle, and then made off on foot, in the direction of Clapham Common," Cameron said in his initial statement.

A witness, who lives on the street of the incident, told the BBC that after hearing a lot of shouting and a "bang," she ran outside and saw a man throwing a child on the floor and throwing her again after picking her up.

The witness then ran over to grab the child before hearing the mother say, "I can't see I can't see," the outlet reported, adding that the witness' partner tried to chase after the suspect who eventually got away.

Police said that anyone with information on Ezedi’s whereabouts should call the metro police incident room at 0207 175 2784.



