'Sex and the City' reboot first look: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are back

And just like that… we now have a first glimpse inside HBO Max's upcoming sequel to Sex and the City.

The highly anticipated 10-episode series, And Just Like That…, is the latest chapter in the iconic HBO series. The new show "follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s." Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original series, will not be appearing in the reboot.

In the newly released photo, we see Nixon, Parker and Davis strutting down the streets of New York City looking glamorous, confident and, of course, super fashionable.

As the buildup continued to grow around the first day of shooting, its stars took to Instagram to share in the excitement.

On Friday, Parker shared a pic of herself in the hair and makeup trailer as she's obscured by hair products while a glam squad works its magic.

"7:15 am EST NYC @justlikethatmax," the actress captioned the pic. "Here she comes. X,SJ"

The show's official Instagram page also shared in the fun, posting a glimpse inside the hair, makeup and costume rooms, which were stacked with product, brushes and head-turning outfits of all colors, textures and prints.

As previously reported, And Just Like That… will not include Cattrall. However, a slew of new names will be added as series regulars.

Sara Ramírez has signed on to play a queer podcaster named Che Diaz while Chris Noth will return as Carrie's husband, "Mr. Big," and John Corbett, Willie Garson, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler are set to reprise their roles as Aiden, Stanford, Anthony, Steve and Harry, respectively.

In January, Jennifer Hudson also spoke about the possibility of reprising her role as Carrie's assistant, Louise, whom she played in the first Sex and the City film.

"I hope so, that would be cool. I am down, I am down!" Hudson told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

Sex and the City ran for six seasons on HBO from 1998 to 2004. It was followed by two movies: 2008s Sex and the City and 2010's Sex and the City 2, as well as a short-lived 2013 CW spinoff prequel series, The Carrie Diaries, which followed Carrie during her junior year of high school as she explored life in New York City.

There is no date yet set for the series premiere.

