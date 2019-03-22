Selena Gomez and Her Friends Threw the Most Instagrammable Birthday Party for Her BFF

From ELLE

What's a birthday party like when Selena Gomez throws it? Balloon-filled, Instagrammable, and very, very chill. Gomez and her friends worked together to give their pal Raquelle Stevens a house party birthday celebration yesterday.

Although Gomez did not post any photos from the event on her own Instagram, her friends shared several images of Gomez hanging with all of them. They did group poses for the 'gram too. You know how it is:









In the photo she took, Stevens gave her friends due credit for their work. "Best friends in the world 💞 thank you for throwing me such a beautiful party!" she wrote.

Birthday party decor featured a lot of balloons and a cute sun-shaped cake that said "Raquelle you are our sunshine" on it.

