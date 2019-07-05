See 'Teen Mom' star Amber Portwood's mug shot after she was arrested for domestic battery

Amber Portwood is back in the headlines, but it has nothing to do with Teen Mom.

Portwood, a star of the original version of the MTV show, was arrested Friday morning in her home state of Indiana on a charge of domestic battery, according to online records.

Amber Portwood was arrested Friday. (Photo: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department) More

“Just after 3:00 a.m., on 7.5.2019, officers were called to [address] reference a disturbance,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement to People. “Officers spoke to the male victim who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement. During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood assaulted him, while he was holding their one-year-old child. Officers spoke to Amber Portwood at the scene. She was subsequently arrested for her alleged actions in this incident.”

TMZ confirmed that Andrew Glennon, Portwood’s boyfriend of two years and the father of her 1-year-old son, James, is the victim of the alleged domestic battery.

Portwood, 29, is also mother to 10-year-old Leah, whose father is Gary Shirley. She and Shirley were featured on 16 and Pregnant before becoming one of the central couples followed in Teen Mom, now known as Teen Mom OG.

She was arrested for domestic abuse against Shirley in 2010, and ultimately spent 17 months in jail for the charges that resulted from footage from the show.

Portwood also has faced drug charges, and she’s spoken out on her struggles with addiction and mental health.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.



