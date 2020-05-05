Scott Disick checked into rehab, but lawyer denies it's for alcohol or cocaine

Scott Disick checked into rehab on April 28, 2020, but his lawyer denies it was for drugs or alcohol. (Photo: Getty Images)

Scott Disick checked into rehab — but has already checked out after he says the center violated his privacy.

A report from DailyMailTV on Monday claimed Disick checked himself into a luxury treatment center in Colorado on Tuesday for alcohol and cocaine use. E! News, Us Weekly and Entertainment Tonight followed with its own confirmations Disick was in rehab, reporting he was getting treatment for substance abuse issues. A lawyer for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is firing back on Monday evening.

Disick's attorney Marty Singer tells TMZ his client wanted to get help for "past traumas" and that the visit had nothing to do with cocaine or alcohol. While quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, the reality star apparently realized he didn’t properly deal with the death of his parents.

"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas," Singer explains to TMZ.

Disick plans to sue over a photo that was taken inside the rehab facility. He believes it was leaked by a staff member, not a patient, which Singer calls an outrageous HIPAA violation. According to TMZ, the reality star immediately called for a car to pick him up and he's now on his way back to Los Angeles.

E! News reports Kourtney Kardashian "demanded" Disick get treatment.

"He had a lot of guidance from Kourtney and she demanded that he get help," a source said. "Things have been bad the last couple of weeks and Kourtney won't allow him around the kids unless he gets treatment."

It’s unclear if Disick, 36, has plans to enter a different facility. He and Kourtney, 41, share three children: Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

A representative for the reality star did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment on Monday.

Disick's father unexpectedly died in 2014, just three months after his mother passed away from a long illness. On Thursday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Disick said he's still emotional over their deaths.

"Losing my parents is not an easy subject for me to talk about," Disick said while looking through old childhood photos. "It puts me in a very vulnerable place, to remember them and think about them."

Disick's sobriety journey has played out in front of cameras over the years and he's been open about struggling with drugs and alcohol. He was in rehab various times in 2014 and 2015, after the death of his parents and following his split from Kourtney. Disick's partying was always a point of contention in their relationship. He relapsed in 2017 and at one point was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold. He has seemingly been sober in recent years while dating Sofia Richie.

The Talentless designer has been together with Lionel Richie's 21-year-old daughter for the better part of three years. Sofia has been a positive influence on Disick, which helped win the approval of Kourtney and the Kardashians.

"Everyone understands and sees that Sofia makes Scott happy, and that is important to them. Scott is in an amazing place, and the family doesn't mind her being around anymore," a source told E! News last year. "They know that Scott is in a great place and what kind of an influence Sofia has been on him."

Disick has yet to address on the ordeal.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: