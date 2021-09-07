Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin split after Kourtney Kardashian drama: 'She ended it,' says source

Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick, seen here in Miami on Valentine's Day, have broken up. (Photo: MEGA/GC Images)

It's over for Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin. Sources confirm to Yahoo Entertainment that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, and the 20-year-old model have split after dating for nearly one year.

"She ended it," one insider shares. "It was bound to happen, but last week's drama probably sped it up."

Disick brought the drama on himself when he was caught shading Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three kids. The Talentless founder sent Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima a direct message on Instagram in which he called her out for showing PDA with current boyfriend, Travis Barker.

"Yo is this chick okay!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," Disick wrote, along with a paparazzi photo of Kardashian straddling the Blink 182 drummer in Italy.

Bendjima put Disick on blast by posting the exchange on his Instagram story. Although Hamlin didn't directly address on the situation, she seemingly weighed in on Sunday by wearing a top with the message, "Don't you have a girlfriend?"

"Amelia's done with Scott for now. She wants to be strong and to move on. She had had enough and it was time. Her friends are all rallying around her and supporting her through this. Everyone knows she deserves better. She knows it too," an insider told E! News.

"They have been arguing a lot recently and Scott's DMs to Younes really set Amelia over the edge," the source continued. "She was very embarrassed over that whole situation and Scott wasn't very remorseful. It's really hard to date Scott because he will never fully be over Kourtney. It's always a point of contention in every single one of his relationships. The split was a long time coming and many of their friends agree it's for the best."

Hamlin's famous mother, Lisa Rinna, might be relieved the relationship is over. Unfortunately, Harry Styles is not on the market.