Scott Disick shaded Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to her ex. Here's what we know

Scott Disick supposedly dissed Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian to Younes Benjima. (Photo: Getty Images)

Scott Disick is not a fan of Kourtney Kardashian's very public relationship with Travis Barker. How do we know this? Well, Tuesday's petty drama is courtesy of the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star's ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

In case you missed it, Bendjima put Disick on blast after the father of three sent him a direct message on Instagram shading Kardashian.

"Yo is this chick okay!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," Disick wrote, sending Bendjima a paparazzi photo of Kardashian straddling Barker in Italy.

"Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro," Bendjima replied.

The model shared a screenshot of the DM exchange on his Instagram story, telling Disick to "keep that same energy you had about me publicly, privately." (Disick publicly told Andy Cohen he wasn't a fan of Bendjima.)

Younes Bendjima shares Scott Disick's DM about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. (Photo: Instagram)

Barker and Kardashian appeared to both subtly responded to the drama.

A screenshot from a fan account shows the Blink-182 rocker liking a post that called out Disick for the dig. (Barker eventually unliked it, though.) As for the Poosh founder, she shared a bible verse on Twitter after the ordeal made headlines.

John 15:7

If you remain in me and my words

remain in you, you may ask anything you wish, and it will be done for you. — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 31, 2021

But what does Disick's girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, think of the whole thing?

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's daughter shared a photo on her Instagram stories that read "Let's be nicer to each other We're all trying our best."

Disick's annoyance over Kardashian and Barker's PDA seems to be a 180 from what he declared last month. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, Cohen asked Disick if he approves of her new relationship.

"I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what," he said. "I do give her a blessing to be happy."

When Cohen noted it seems like he gets "really upset when Kourtney is linked to other guys," Disick quipped, "No, I just want to kill them."

While the Talentless creator was joking, he made it clear he didn't like "the last guy," referring to Bendjima.

"But I did try to support — I was still there to try to help her through it," he added.

Your move, Disick.