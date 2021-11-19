Scarlett Johansson steps out in sparkly corset in first red carpet appearance since giving birth

Scarlett Johansson attends the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards on Nov. 18, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: FilmMagic)

Scarlett Johansson was honored at the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, so the 36-year-old actress made it a date night with husband, Colin Jost.

The couple made their return to the red carpet after nearly two years and Johansson naturally dressed to impress. The Black Widow star stunned in a white Versace pantsuit over a crystal corset. It was Johansson's first big event since she and the Saturday Night Live star welcomed son Cosmo in August.

"I feel very fortunate that I've been able to take this time to really enjoy the early stages of my motherhood with our son," Johansson told People. "It's been wonderful. I'm in a 'baby bliss bubble.'"

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson arrive at the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards honoring the actress. (Photo: FilmMagic)

It was a big night for Johansson as the American Cinematheque Awards honor someone who has made significant contributions to the film industry. The actress stood behind her decision to sue Disney earlier this year over the company releasing simultaneously releasing Black Widow in theaters and on its streaming platform Disney+, alleging breach of contract.

"It was a very surreal time because, of course, the film had come out and was hugely successful and that was a big celebration. I had a baby and that was obviously a life-changing, amazing, celebratory thing," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

"In a way, that sort of buoyed me through the very uncertain, stressful time. I feel mostly very fortunate that nobody will have to go through what I went through and that it’s made, I think, a positive impact in the industry and hopefully for artists and creatives' lives and livelihood," she added.

Johansson and Disney settled in September. Terms have not been disclosed, but it's been rumored she received $40 million.