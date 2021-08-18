Colin Jost confirms that he and Scarlett Johansson are expecting a baby

Colin Jost has revealed that wife Scarlett Johansson is pregnant.

Jost, the co-anchor of Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" segment, broke the news over the weekend during his stand-up comedy shows at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, Conn. The venue confirmed to Yahoo Entertainment that Jost said during two sold-out shows that the couple is expecting "soon."

Someone in the audience told Page Six, the first outlet to report the news, that Jost announced, "We're having a baby, it's exciting."

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to Jost and Johansson's teams.

There was speculation that Johansson was pregnant in the last few months because she didn't do much press for her latest Marvel blockbuster, Black Widow, ahead of its July release. Page Six noted that month, when it first reported Johansson's pregnancy, that the few appearances that Johansson — the film's star and executive producer — did make were done virtually. She was often featured from the waist up.

Jost and Johansson met in 2010 at SNL, one of the times that she guest-hosted. The very private couple began dating in 2017, and they married in October 2020, which they announced with a post on the Instagram account of Meals on Wheels America. (At the same time, they asked for donations for the nonprofit.)

"What you see is what you get with him," Johansson said of Jost in a July interview with Parade. "He's very optimistic, easygoing, funny, nice, and those are the qualities that really drew me to him."

In his 2020 book, A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir, he described her as "beautiful, smart, sweet and intimidatingly sophisticated" with "a grace and a smile that I've still never seen in any other human."

This is Jost's first child and the newlyweds' first child together. Johansson has a 6-year-old daughter, Rose, from her previous marriage to Romain Dauriac.