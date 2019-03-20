Sarah Silverman's 'butt' T-shirt garners interesting reactions — but nothing tops cancer survivor Marcia Cross's response

Sarah Silverman’s crass new “Ask me about my butth***” T-shirt drew some funny reactions on Instagram. And while butt jokes and puns can still be amusing even after grade school, the reaction Marcia Cross posted turned the whole topic into an educational one.





While the tee had people — including Chelsea Handler and Naomi Watts — cracking up and cracking jokes (“So, how did you guys first meet?” was one), the best response wasn’t a one-liner. It was a comment from the Desperate Housewives alum, who went public in 2018 with her private battle with αnal cancer.

“YourΑNUS!!” Cross, 56, wrote. “And it is an extraordinary part of the body!! I love mine.”

In September 2018, Cross shared on Instagram that she was “so grateful and happy to be alive” after undergoing treatment for anal cancer. “I am POST cancer,” she wrote “All good now. Hard journey, but I am HEALTHY, happy, and more present and grateful than ever.”





Cross — who will appear in Jane the Novela pilot for The CW’s Jane the Virgin planned spinoff — said finally going public about her health battle made her feel “liberated, deliriously free and completely me.





Cancer has greatly impacted Cross’s life outside her own experience. Her husband, Tom Mahoney, with whom she shares twin daughters, was previously treated for an undisclosed cancer in 2009. And earlier this month she shared that she lost one of her best friends to ovarian cancer and urged women not to use “baby powder on your privates.”





According to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center website, αnal cancer is rare affecting “approximately 8,500 people in the United States each year.” It is more common in women than in men, and it’s “estimated that more than 90 percent of αnal cancer is caused by the human papillomavirus, or HPV, a common sexually transmitted virus.”

According to the website, signs of the cancer may include “itching, bleeding, pain when you go to the bathroom,” or a feeling like “you have a lump inside your αnus.” Any of those things should be checked out by your doctor, it states.

And just think — all of this information is being shared just because of a crass T-shirt. So thank you, Sarah Silverman. And Marcia Cross.

