Sarah Jessica Parker’s Stepfather Dies After ‘Unexpected’ Illness

Sarah Jessica Parker is mourning the loss of her stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, who died Sept. 28 at age 76 after suffering a brief illness.

The "Sex and the City" star's family announced Forste's passing in a statement to TODAY. "Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76," the statement read.

"In his last moments he was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbara of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker," it continued.

Sarah Jessica Parker with stepfather Paul Forste and mother Barbara Forste at the after-party for The Culture Project's

The family added that Forste “will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his sustained belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all.”

Parker was 3 years old when her mother, Barbara, married Forste, according to a July 2000 article in The New York Times.

The news of Forste's passing comes two days after the "...And Just Like That" star, 57, attended the New York premiere of "Hocus Pocus 2" with her husband, actor Matthew Broderick, 60, and their 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha and Marion.

It was a rare public appearance for the twins, who posed alongside their famous parents on the event's red carpet.

Parker also shares a 19-year-old son, James Wilkie, with Broderick.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com