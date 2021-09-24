Sarah Jessica Parker says the death of 'SATC' co-star Willie Garson has been 'unbearable': 'I will miss everything about you'

Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Garson appear in the Sex and the City movie in 2008. (Photo: New Line Cinema/courtesy Everett Collection)

Sarah Jessica Parker said she needed time to consider her public response to the death of Sex and the City co-star Willie Garson, who died Tuesday. Three days later, the actress shared an emotional tribute to her real-life longtime friend, who had played her character Carrie Bradshaw's closest male confidant, Stanford Blatch, in the popular franchise.

"It's been unbearable," Parker captioned several photos of herself and Garson. "Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship. A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ."

Then, she wrote directly to Garson: "Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls. Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface."

She sent well wishes to Garson's 20-year-old son, Nathen.

"My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen," she wrote. "You were and are the light of Willie's life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa."

In closing, Parker wrote, "These were his last words to me. 'Great bangles all around.' Yes. Godspeed Willie Garson."

The actors met on a blind-date in the '80s. In June, Garson himself told Us Weekly that they were "the closest of friends" and talked "almost every day."

Just after the news of Garson's death broke, as many of his former cast mates — of SATC and other projects — wrote about their feelings of loss and how much they'd enjoyed him, Parker was still choosing her words. She commented on a photo that Chris Noth shared of Parker and Garson in costume, "Thank you dearest Chris. I'm not ready yet."

She delivered her heartbreaking message the day after Garson's family confirmed in his New York Times obituary that pancreatic cancer was the cause of his death and that he had died at his home.

Garson and Parker shared the screen for a final time in And Just Like That..., HBO's upcoming Sex and the City revival.