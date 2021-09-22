  • Oops!
‘Sex and the City’ star Willie Garson dies at 57

Raechal Shewfelt
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·5 min read
Actor Willie Garson, best known for his role as Carrie Bradshaw's Sex and the City sidekick Stanford Blatch has died.

The 57-year-old had suffered a short illness and was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, according to People. Meanwhile, TMZ said he had struggled with cancer, although it wasn't clear if that was the cause of his death.

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to his team for comment.

Besides the Sex and the City TV show, Garson appeared in the two SATC movies and reprises his role, alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and other cast members, in the upcoming revival, And Just Like That...

Michael Patrick King, the executive producer of the franchise, released a statement to Variety: "The Sex and the City family has lost one of its own. Our amazing Willie Garson. His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present everyday filming And Just Like That. He was there — giving us his all — even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light."

The official account for And Just Like That... posted a message too: "Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe. He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones."

Garson's credits before the HBO series, which originally aired from 1998 to 2004, include episodes of NYPD Blue, Melrose Place, Quantum Leap and Mr. Belvedere. Afterward, he appeared on multiple seasons of TV's White Collar and Hawaii Five-0, as well as scores more projects. On the big screen, There's Something About Mary, Being John Malkovich, Kingpin and Groundhog Day were among the highlights.

Garson was a New Jersey native who, according to Variety, studied theater at Wesleyan University and received a master's degree from Yale School of Drama. After adopting a son, Nathen, in 2009, Garson twice served as spokesman for National Adoption Day.

His last tweet, sent Sept. 4, was a reminder for people to be kind to each other.

Garson's son shared a heartbreaking message: "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I'm so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You'll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I'm glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known. I’m glad you shared you're [sic] love with me. I'll never forget it or lose it."

Many of Garson's celebrity friends — including his Sex and the City co-stars — shared sweet tributes of their own.

