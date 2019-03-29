Country singer Sara Evans poses in bikini alongside her teen daughters: 'Looking young enough to be their sister'

Sara Evans is a mom to teenagers, but she could pass as one herself.
The country singer, 48, shared a photo from spring break, where she has been hitting the beach with her daughters, Olivia, 16, and Audrey, 14. The picture — of the dark-haired trio in bikinis on the sand in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. — has left mouths agape because her fans think she could pass as the same age as her girls.
So many of the comments on the photo, which the “Born to Fly” songstress shared on Instagram and Facebook, are people remarking that they look like siblings. “You three could pass as sisters,” wrote one person. “So...which girl is the oldest sister?” another asked with a wink.
And other hot mom-type comments.
Baywatch reboot anyone?
Evans is also mom to a 19-year-old son, Avery, from her first marriage to Craig Schelske, and became a bonus mom to four more children after marrying her second husband, Jay Barker, in 2008. She actually formed a new group, Barker Family Band, with Avery, a guitar player, and Olivia, a singer, and they’ve been performing together. They are releasing an EP in April.
Here’s the Barker Family Band’s cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams”:
Avery, who moved away from their family home in Alabama to Nashville, already has experience under his belt having toured with his mom last year. Both Olivia and Audrey are getting ready for the spotlight hitting the red carpet — like at the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year — in October.
In 2016, Evans told the website The Boot, "My other dream is honestly to help my kids with music and work with them, maybe in production, because they’re all totally gifted. My son,” who goes by Avery Barker, taking his stepdad’s name after his parents’ bitter divorce, “plays guitar and drums, my middle daughter,” who took her mom’s surname and goes by Olivia Evans, “is a phenomenal singer, just incredible, so I kind of picture myself getting into that. Maybe I’ll produce a record for her."
