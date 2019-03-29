Country singer Sara Evans poses in bikini alongside her teen daughters: 'Looking young enough to be their sister'

Country singer Sara Evans is on spring break with her teen daughters, Olivia and Audrey. (Photo: Sara Evans via Instagram)

Sara Evans is a mom to teenagers, but she could pass as one herself.

The country singer, 48, shared a photo from spring break, where she has been hitting the beach with her daughters, Olivia, 16, and Audrey, 14. The picture — of the dark-haired trio in bikinis on the sand in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. — has left mouths agape because her fans think she could pass as the same age as her girls.

So many of the comments on the photo, which the “Born to Fly” songstress shared on Instagram and Facebook, are people remarking that they look like siblings. “You three could pass as sisters,” wrote one person. “So...which girl is the oldest sister?” another asked with a wink.

And other hot mom-type comments.

Baywatch reboot anyone?

Evans is also mom to a 19-year-old son, Avery, from her first marriage to Craig Schelske, and became a bonus mom to four more children after marrying her second husband, Jay Barker, in 2008. She actually formed a new group, Barker Family Band, with Avery, a guitar player, and Olivia, a singer, and they’ve been performing together. They are releasing an EP in April.

Here’s the Barker Family Band’s cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams”:

Avery, who moved away from their family home in Alabama to Nashville, already has experience under his belt having toured with his mom last year. Both Olivia and Audrey are getting ready for the spotlight hitting the red carpet — like at the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year — in October.