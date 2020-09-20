Salma Hayek posts revealing pregnancy throwback photo to celebrate daughter's 13th birthday

Salma Hayek, 54, posted a throwback photo of herself while extremely pregnant with daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault. (Photo: Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Salma Hayek is wondering where the time went.

The actress, 54, posted a throwback photo of herself on Instagram Sunday showing off all her curves when she was very pregnant with daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault, who was born in 2007. Hayek, who wed French billionaire François-Henri Pinault in 2009, will celebrate her daughter’s 13th birthday Monday

“Tomorrow the tiny baby that formed inside my womb officially becomes a teen. They grow so fast ...,” Hayek captioned the photo, which showed her baring her pregnant stomach while covering her chest with her hands.

Just a few days ago, Hayek had tongues wagging when she posted other revealing shots, Yahoo Entertainment previously reported. But these ones had a twist: First, she posted two bikini photos from a “European bathing suit campaign” for H&M in 1999. Dressed in a brown bikini with cropped hair, the actress gazed longingly at the camera in the sultry campaign.

She followed that up with a pair of new pictures, showing her lying on a diving board in the sunshine while dressed in a low-cut one-piece swimsuit and hat. Hayek captioned the photos “2020: More than 20 years after my last post.”

Despite the throngs of fans who liked the photos, Hayek made it clear she’s off the market. In the comments, one fan inquired to whether she is single. Hayek promptly replied that she’s “been happily married for a long time.”

