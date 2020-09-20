Jennifer Lopez, 51, sets social media ablaze with steamy bikini shot

Jennifer Lopez, 51, knows how to get pulses racing.

The actress and World of Dance judge took to social media on Saturday evening to post a steamy bikini photo shot taken by photographer Ana Carbollosa.

“Vacation vibes,” she captioned the shot, which was posted to Lopez’s Twitter and Instagram accounts. Dressed in a skimpy pink and green floral string bikini, Lopez raised up her arms and clasped her brown hair, showing off her infamous curves and toned abs.

Naturally, the social media world responded with awe. Christina Aguilera and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna reacted with flame emojis, while actress Drea de Matteo, who co-starred with Lopez on the NBC cop series Shades of Blue, replied, “Ay Dios Mio.”

“OMG it’s impossible — 51??????” wrote one fan who called the star a “Latina vampire.”

“And @jlo shuts the kids down yet again,” added another admirer.

Lopez certainly has a lot on her plate these days. She’s also a mother to her 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme. But despite the pressures of being a working parent, Lopez never hesitates to put her children first. During the World of Dance semifinals last month, Lopez stopped the show so she could FaceTime her kids to say goodnight.

"Being a working mom is hard," Lopez shared, Yahoo Entertainment previously reported. "Any working mom will tell you that. I'm so happy to have this amazing career, but there's a lot of guilt that goes along with missing things that you wish you were there for when it comes to your children."

Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 45, have enjoyed spending quality time with their respective children while at home during the pandemic. Though she admitted she was “heartbroken” that she and Rodriguez had to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, the crew has had lots of fun together, whether it’s throwing a family hip-hop dance party or posing for selfies in the backyard.

