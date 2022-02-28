Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.

“Are you kidding me? I have stage fright,” Hayek said. “Come on, Michael. Come on, Michael.”

Keaton came running to the stage and didn’t even bother with the stairs, instead rolling onto it. And he had a really good reason for showing up late.

Michael Keaton was late to the stage. He apologized and blamed it “quick trip to the men’s room. It’s packed.“ But we know the truth pic.twitter.com/7ZPHFcv5nn — Benjamin, #PresentAll23 #ProtectTransKids (@CPthreeio) February 28, 2022

“Thank you very much,” Keaton said after taking the award from Hayek. “Sorry, quick trip to the men's room. It is packed, by the way.”

Keaton went on to give an emotional speech, dedicating the award to his nephew who died of a drug overdose.

