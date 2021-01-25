Sabrina Carpenter Addresses Speculation That ‘Skin’ Is About Olivia Rodrigo

Elizabeth Logan
·3 min read

Less than a week after dropping her single “Skin,” actor and musician Sabrina Carpenter is addressing lyrics that have caused conversation among her young fans. For those who don’t know, the lead story in the world of Gen Z celebrity drama is Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” a song that’s taken over both the charts and TikTok and seems to be about Rodrigo’s breakup with her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar Joshua Bassett. In that song, Rodrigo references an “older blonde” that the narrator’s former love is now hanging out with, rumored to be Carpenter. On “Skin,” Carpenter sings about “words we write” and someone she could have been friends with in “another life,” even slipping in the line “drive yourself crazy,” perhaps a nod to Rodrigo’s chart-topper.

Audiences–and Twitter–were quick to frame “Skin” as an overreaction to “Drivers License,” given that Rodrigo sings about how (allegedly) Carpenter makes her feel “insecure.” It’s about the singer’s sadness, not any type of anger or resentment. Though, to be fair, “Skin” isn’t barbed either; it’s more about the general, and vaguely defined, situation of dating in the public eye and wanting to rise above the drama. In any case, Carpenter felt the need to further clarify her meaning and just wrote a lengthy post on Instagram about it.

“Thank you to everyone who has listened to skin 🤍 especially those who have opened their minds to lyrically what i was trying to get across,” she wrote, continuing, “i wasn’t bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it. i was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. so i was inspired to do what i usually do to cope, write something that i wish i could have told myself in the past. people can only get to you if you give them the power to. and a lot of people were trying to get to me. the song isn’t calling out one single person. some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I’ve had this past year.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)

Carpenter asked for compassion and calm all around, reminding followers that she’s a learning, flawed person, too: “it also shows that many things have actually gotten under my skin.. and I’m still learning to not give other people so much power over my feelings. I know a lot of you struggle with the same thing.”

Seeming to reference the often toxic world of online pop fandom, she ended her message with, “i don’t want this to become an endless cycle so please don’t take this as an opportunity to send more hate anyone’s way. lots of love to u all. thanks for letting me grow.”

TikTok will certainly have something to say about all this, but for the time being, let&aposs all follow Sabrina’s advice and take a breather. Maybe go for a drive?

Originally Appeared on Glamour

Latest Stories

  • '101 Dalmatians' at 60: Why Cruella de Vil is still everyone's favorite Disney villain

    She may not be the title character, but there’s no question that Cruella de Vil is a bigger star than any of the 100+ canines who populate the Walt Disney animated favorite "101 Dalmatians." Sixty years after the original cartoon feature debuted in theaters on Jan. 25, 1961, the fur-loving heiress has classed up animated sequels, live-action adaptations and all kinds of spinoffs.

  • Who knew Amazon's No. 1 best-selling soundbar was just $37?

    It's true. This little guy lets us all go to the movies—at home.

  • Serena Williams on getting daughter Olympia, 3, into tennis during pandemic: 'We can't sit in a house all day'

    "She likes it," Williams says of Olympia playing tennis. "She's good at twirling when she hits the ball."

  • AFI Awards: Top Films and TV Shows Include ‘Minari,’ ‘Nomadland,’ ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘Ted Lasso’

    The American Film Institute has announced the AFI Awards’ recipients for 2020, the top ten films and TV shows “deemed culturally and artistically representative of this year’s most significant achievements in the art of the moving image.” The best films from this pandemic year were recognized with no big surprises among the 10 selections. Netflix […]

  • ABC Shakes Up Thursday Lineup: 'Million Little Things' Out, 'Rebel' In — Plus, 'Grey's Anatomy' Return Delayed

    Krista Vernoff‘s already-considerable clout at ABC is growing: The Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 showrunner’s new drama series Rebel is knocking A Million Little Things out of its Thursday perch. Beginning April 8, the Erin Brockovich-inspired Rebel — created by Vernoff and starring Katey Sagal — will take over AMLT‘s Thursday-at-10 time slot, where it will follow […]

  • Food Network removes season of cooking show after winner arrested in child's death

    The 20th season of Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America" is no longer available after its winner, Ariel Robinson, was arrested in the death of a child.

  • Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler ignite reunion rumors over new photo

    There's a lot to unpack after pair shared a photo of themselves together. It involves "Southern Charm" stars — and it clears up Cavallari and Cutler's current relationship status (bye, Jeff Dye).

  • Now's the time to buy the newest Apple iPad Air—Amazon just knocked $40 off the 'great little device'

    Shoppers are obsessed with this tablet: It's earned a perfect five-star rating from nearly 2,500 reviewers.

  • John Boyega and Robert De Niro to Star in Netflix Crime Film ‘The Formula’

    John Boyega and Robert De Niro will star together in a crime thriller called “The Formula” at Netflix, and Gerard McMurray, the director of “The First Purge” and Netflix’s “Burning Sands,” will direct. McMurray will write, direct and produce the film based on an original idea but that’s reminiscent of “Drive” about a Formula One racing prodigy who becomes a getaway driver in order to care for and rescue his family. De Niro will also produce “The Formula” along with Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh. Rosenthal and Welsh have an overall deal with Netflix, and “The Formula” came together under that arrangement. Jason Michael Berman is executive producing the film, and Ephraim Walker, working under McMurray’s banner Buppie Productions, is co-producing, as is Sam Shaw. Also Read: Steve McQueen on How John Boyega's 'Star Wars' Experience Shaped His 'Small Axe' Role Boyega, who broke out in the latest “Star Wars” trilogy, most recently starred in one of the five installments of Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe” anthology, “Red, White and Blue.” He is currently at work on “They Cloned Tyrone” opposite Jamie Foxx. De Niro recently joined the cast of David O. Russell’s untitled next film at New Regency, and he’s attached to Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon.” He’ll also be seen in the thriller “Wash Me in the River” with John Malkovich and James Gray’s “Armageddon Time” with Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Oscar Isaac and Donald Sutherland. “The Formula” will be McMurray’s third feature and his follow-up to “The First Purge,” which grossed nearly $70 million domestically for Universal in 2018. He first directed “Burning Sands” for Netflix back in 2017. Boyega is represented by Identity Agency Group, De Niro is represented by CAA. McMurray is represented by WME and Artists First. Deadline first reported the news. Read original story John Boyega and Robert De Niro to Star in Netflix Crime Film ‘The Formula’ At TheWrap

  • ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series in Early Development at HBO Max

    UPDATED: A “Harry Potter” series is in very early development at HBO Max, Variety has learned from sources. Rumors that a show set within the wizarding world have persisted for some time. Now it seems those plans are moving ahead. Though no writers or talent are currently attached to the project, sources say conversations have […]

  • 'Pairing was a breeze': Amazon just slashed the price of this stellar soundbar to $60

    This ‘Amazon’s Choice’ soundbar is so popular, it’s earned a flawless five-star rating from over 6,300 reviewers.

  • The It List: New special explores Lucille Ball's death and the fight over her estate, Chip and Joanna Gaines make their long-awaited return in 'Fixer Upper: Welcome Home' and the best in pop culture the week of Jan. 25, 2021

    Here are our pop culture picks for Jan. 25-31, including the best deals we could find for each.

  • Palm Springs Film Awards to Honor Chloé Zhao as Director of the Year

    The Palm Springs International Film Awards will honor Chloé Zhao with the Director of the Year award for her film “Nomadland.” She is the first-ever female director to receive this accolade in the 32 years the festival has been running. The festival and film awards gala will not take place as an in-person event, but […]

  • Olivia Newton-John drops new duet with daughter Chloe, says she's 'my reason to be'

    "The song really hit me in the gut," Olivia Newton-John said of her new duet, "Window in the Wall," with daughter Chloe Rose Lattanzi.

  • ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Prequel Series Casts Jodie Turner-Smith

    Jodie Turner-Smith is joining the “Witcher” universe. The “Queen & Slim” star has been cast in a lead role in Netflix’s prequel series “The Witcher: Blood Origin.” The six-episode limited series will take place 1,200 years before the events of “The Witcher,” starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, and show the backstory of the […]

  • PaleyIMPACT: Changing the Game: The NFL Pro Bowl Goes Virtual

    Leading executives and personalities from the NFL, EA, ESPN, and Verizon gather on January 21, 2021, for PaleyIMPACT: Changing the Game: The NFL Pro Bowl Goes Virtual, moderated by MJ Acosta-Ruiz, to discuss the historical and groundbreaking intersection of pro football, TV, gaming/interactive entertainment, technology, and popular culture involved in the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl. Maureen Reidy, Paley Center President and CEO, offers opening comments. Panel topics include: ways in which the NFL responded to the COVID-19 pandemic; the significance of the Pro Bowl to the NFL community; Steve Young's feelings on how participating in the Pro Bowl is a career-defining moment; what will be unique about Pro Bowl 2021; how Madden NFL 21 is being utilized in the Pro Bowl; Stephanie Druley's enthusiasm for how the Pro Bowl personalizes its players; what the past season has been like from the players' and coaches' perspectives; reaction to players having used their platform in the last year to talk about social injustice and amplify marginalized voices; and the panelists' favorite moments from the past season's games. Participants: Stephanie Druley, EVP, Studio and Event Production, ESPN; John Nitti, Senior Vice President and Chief Media Officer, Verizon; Peter O'Reilly, EVP, Club Business and League Events, NFL; David Tinson, CMO, EA; Steve Young, Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Analyst, ESPN. Moderator: MJ Acosta-Ruiz, Host, NFL Total Access. Host: Maureen Reidy, President and CEO, The Paley Center for Media.

  • 'The King's Man' and 'A Quiet Place 2' the latest movies to be delayed

    Kingsman franchise movie The King's Man and Netflix sci-fi thriller sequel A Quiet Place Part II are the latest movies to be shoved back in the schedules.

  • Keira Knightley Reveals Discomfort of Male Gaze: ‘I’d Just Rather Not Stand in Front of a Group of Men Naked’

    Oscar-nominated actor Keira Knightley (“The Imitation Game”) has revealed her discomfort in falling under the “male gaze” while filming intimate scenes. In conversation with “The Farewell” filmmaker Lulu Wang and writer-producer Diane Solway on the Chanel Connects podcast, Knightley said her decision to add a no nudity clause to her contract since becoming a mother […]

  • Rob Gronkowski's 'super celebration' following the NFC Championship game

    Gronkowski admitted that he celebrated much harder the first time he made it to the Super Bowl than he did this time.

  • Trump's former deputy press secretary recalls morbid departure ceremony: 'Felt like it was a funeral'

    On Sunday’s "The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth," former White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley recalled the emotional departure ceremony for former president Donald Trump.