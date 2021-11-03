Ryan Reynolds is taking a break from acting for his family: 'You don't really get that time back'

Now we know what Ryan Reynolds has planned for the "sabbatical from movie making" he announced last month when he wrapped the movie Spirited with Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer.

"I'm just trying to create a little bit more space for my family and time with them," Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. "You know, you don't really get that time back."

Reynolds's family includes A Simple Favor actress Blake Lively and their three daughters: 6-year-old James, 5-year-old Inez and Betty, 2.

The Deadpool star said he would "probably be away from film, or at least shooting films, till the end of the summer. It just provides me an opportunity to be home."

Reynolds has previously spoken about how he's embraced fatherhood and noted that the family travels to sets together.

"I love being a girl dad," he told Access Hollywood in November 2020. "I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would've imagined. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers — I'm the youngest of four boys, so for me to have three daughters has just been such a ride, and I love every second of it."

When he first wrote about the break on Instagram, his wife of nine years teased him in the comments. She wrote, "Michael Caine did it first," in reference to recent headlines that the British star was retiring from the screen. (Caine later clarified that he plans to continue working.) Hugh Jackman, who has a long-running faux feud with Reynolds commented too, writing that he was, "IN!" on the hiatus.

However, Reynolds will continue to do some work in the next few months, so it's not a total vacation. He's an investor in Aviation Gin and several other companies.

The Wall Street Journal recognized him at its Innovator Awards, which is where he spoke to THR.

He singled out Lively during his acceptance speech.

"I want to thank my wife, Blake," he said. "She is a genius. She's a renaissance woman. And she pushes me in ways I never imagined I'd be pushed."