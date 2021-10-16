Blake Lively trolls Ryan Reynolds after he takes a 'sabbatical' from acting: 'Michael Caine did it first'

Blake Lively trolls her husband Ryan Reynolds after he says he is taking a break from acting. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)

Ryan Reynolds is about to be a free guy, but his wife Blake Lively doesn't think it's such a big deal.

The Deadpool star took to Instagram on Saturday, October 16, to share he's taking a break from acting after wrapping Spirited, his upcoming movie with Will Ferrell. Sharing a still from the project, Reynolds wrote, "That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer…Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making."

He added that he is going to "miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists" and that this particular group is "flush with both" talent and kindness.

Many followers applauded the sentiment of the post, with co-star Octavia Spencer writing, "You’re an amazing actor/singer and producer. I had a blast working with you, Will, and this outstanding cast and crew! Enjoy your downtime."

Lively, however, commented, "Michael Caine did it first," a reference to the Dark Knight star revealing he, too, was likely going to take a step back from acting just earlier that day. (Like Reynolds, however, Caine stressed that this was not a retirement.)

Of course, it's all love, as the couple is notorious for trolling one another. However, it's worth noting that the two have previously spoken about how they prioritize family time over their career, even switching off taking movie roles so that at least one parent is with their three children.

Reynolds told People of the arrangement in 2019, "Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us. The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home."