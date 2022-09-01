Ryan Reynolds accidentally breaks 'Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place' plaque at Fox Studio lot

Welcome to Wrexham opened Wednesday’s episode with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney walking around the 20th Century Fox Studio lot. They happen to pass by Soundstage 20, where Reynolds shot the late-'90s sitcom Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place.

“This is the first soundstage I ever got to work on,” Reynolds said. “There's a plaque over here.”

The soundstage had what appeared to be a bronze plaque featuring the various shows and movies which filmed there. However, McElhenney pointed out that looks can be deceiving.

“Here's the beauty of this,” McElhenney explained. “So you look at this, and you think, ‘Wow, that's, like, a beautiful piece of, like, steel or bronze. It's patina-ing.' It's plastic.”

Reynolds was shocked by the revelation. While he was inspecting the plaque he broke off a piece of it.

“Look at this fake s***,” Reynold exclaimed. “I mean, how much does it cost to put a real [plaque]? I never felt it before… I feel so much less special. Thank you for that ice-cold bucket of humility.”

Fortunately, Reynolds’s career has fared better than the plaque over the last 20-plus years. Between his billion-dollar Deadpool franchise, marketing, liquor and telecommunications companies he’s found time to revive a Welsh soccer club.

Welcome to Wrexham airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.

