Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt Use Taylor Swift To Bid 'Barbenheimer' Farewell On 'SNL'

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt used Taylor Swift to process their breakups with Ken and Kitty Oppenheimer during a musical “Saturday Night Live” monologue this weekend.

Gosling, in his third time hosting the NBC comedy sketch show, spoke about his upcoming movie “The Fall Guy” with Blunt before declaring that he wouldn’t make any jokes about his “Barbie” character.

“Ken and I, we had to break up, we went too deep and it’s over, so I’m not gonna talk about it,” said Gosling before a lengthy pause.

“I actually am gonna talk about it a little bit.”

The actor noted that Swift’s music is the only way to process a breakup before getting behind a piano and singing a Ken-centric parody of her song “All Too Well.”

“If I said I was doing fine, you know I’d be lyin’, ’cause I was just Ken and now I’m just Ryan,” Gosling sang as he rocked sunglasses and a fur coat.

Blunt crashed the performance of her “The Fall Guy” co-star to scold him for not letting go of the character and later took matters into her own hands.

“I was there, bleach blonde hair, now it’s time to wish Ken farewell,” sang Gosling before Blunt knocked him over the head with a bottle.

“That’s how this is going to go,” Blunt said.

“What the hell, Emily?” Gosling yelled.

“You are a stuntman and you can take a hit and look how cool that was,” she said.

“Stuntman, that is pretty cool. You know who else would think that’s cool? Ken,” said Gosling before Blunt hit him with a chair.

Gosling continued to spar with Blunt, whose film “Oppenheimer” dueled “Barbie” during the “Barbenheimer” box office battle last year, before she offered her own Kitty-themed interpretation of the Swift song.

You can watch Gosling and Blunt musically part ways with their past characters below.

