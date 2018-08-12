Ruby Rose Exits Twitter After Receiving Fan Backlash for New Batwoman Role

From ELLE

Days after Ruby Rose was cast as Batwoman in a new CW show, the actress has taken an indefinite leave from Twitter after receiving fan backlash.

The casting is significant in TV history, as Entertainment Weekly reported it's the first LGBTQ superhero lead role. Rose expressed her excitement on Instagram in a emotional post. "The Bat is out of the bag and I am beyond thrilled and honored. I’m also an emotional wreck. Because this is a childhood dream," she wrote. "This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on tv and felt alone and different. Thank you everyone. Thank you god."

The actress' Twitter disappearance follows backlash from some fans on Twitter who weren't happy with the casting choice. Before Rose deleted her account, she responded to the criticism in a series of tweets caught by TooFab.

Read Rose's parting message below.

"Where on earth did 'Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can't be batwoman' come from -- has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I've ever read. I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with 'she's too gay' how do y'all flip it like that? I didn't change. I wish we would all support each other and our journeys.

When women and when minorities join forces we are unstoppable... when we tear each other down it's much more hurtful than from any group. But hey/ love a challenge I just wish women and the LGBT community supported each other more, My wish was we were all a little kinder and more supportive of each other...Sending everyone my love and gratitude, it's been a rollercoaster of a year, this month especially.

I am looking forward to getting more than 4 hours of sleep and to break from Twitter to focus all my energy on my next 2 projects. If you need me, I'll be on my Bat Phone."

